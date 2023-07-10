Jharkhand: Chief Parmeshwar Gop seriously injured in deadly attack, police engaged in investigation

Katkamsandi (Hazaribagh), Umakant Sharma: Parmeshwar Gop, the head of Pasai Panchayat of Katkamdag block of Hazaribagh district, was attacked with a deadly attack on Sunday night at around 11 pm. The chief was badly injured in this. His treatment is going on at SBMCH Hazaribagh. Katkamdag police station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar Prajapati said that the incident of fighting has happened. The police is investigating the case. Immediate action will be taken against the guilty.

Chief Parmeshwar Gop told that when he reached his house from outside at 11 o’clock in the night, Scorpio was standing at the door and some people were sitting in it. Some were roaming around the house. Seeing Scorpio and people roaming in front of the house, it was inferred that people have come to meet regarding some matter. Only then, without any hesitation, we proceeded towards the house from the main road, only then people caught hold of us and injured us with anger on the nose and mouth. During this, he was thrashed fiercely with the intention of killing him by kicking him on the ground. Others forcibly tied a rope around his neck and tried to make him sit in the Scorpio, but when the family members came out on being attacked, all the people started running away.

The chief said that among the people involved in the number of 6-7, a woman from the village and her husband were present. Which were seen at the time of the incident. However, the woman who has been identified by the chief, a few days ago, lodged a case in the Katkamdag police station accusing the chief Parmeshwar Gop of molesting her. Here, the seriously injured chief was brought to SBMCH Hazaribagh for treatment at night itself, where he is undergoing treatment. As soon as the information about the incident was received, he reached the Katkamdag police chief’s house and inquired about the incident. In this regard, Katkamdag police station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar Prajapati said that the incident of fighting has happened. The police is investigating the case. Immediate action will be taken against the guilty.