Jharkhand: Children and old people are increasingly suffering from Measles, villagers are scared

Lalpania (Bokaro) Nageshwar. People of Tuti Jharna under Tilaiya Panchayat of Gomia block of Bokaro district are increasingly suffering from Measles. Other villagers including more than a dozen children are suffering from this. Its outbreak is being seen mostly in children. Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, headache are happening along with chills. Red rashes start coming out in the body of the victims. Medical Officer in-charge of Gomiya Primary Health Center Dr. Jitendra Kumar said that on Monday the team will go to the village and conduct a health check-up.

Sundar Manjhi (43 years), Rekha Devi (38 years), Manisha Kumari (10 years), Pooja Kumari (9 years), Monika Kumari (5 years), Madhu Kumari (25 years), Raju Chowde (4 years) from infectious diseases Measles years), Rekha Kumari (10 years), Niron Chowde (4 years), Arjun Soren (32 years) and Yugal Manjhi (60 years) are victims. Social worker Hiralal Tudu said that if a team of doctors had come to the village at the earliest and examined it, people would have got relief. Due to this the people of the village are very upset.

Medical Officer in-charge of Gomia Primary Health Center Dr. Jitendra Kumar said that information has been received that people are suffering from Measles. On Monday, the team of WHO and the Health Department of Gomia Hospital will conduct a health check-up of the victims. He said that Measles vaccination has been done earlier in the village. The Health Department team will also find out whether there is a new variant.

