Jharkhand: City buses will run from Ranchi’s Kantatoli to Dublia, interstate bus terminal will also be constructed

Jharkhand News: City buses will start operating soon from Kantatoli in Ranchi to Dublia in Kanke. For this, tender will be floated in a day or two. In this regard, the Chief Minister’s Secretary cum Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey has given instructions. On Tuesday, Mr. Choubey had gone to inspect the work progress in the Transport Nagar being built in Sukurhutu. It was told that about 40% of the work of the first phase has been completed. Soon the tender will be floated for the second phase as well. The construction of Transport Nagar will be completed within one to one and a half years.

The number of dormitories will increase in Transport Nagar

On this occasion, Mr. Choubey said that according to the arrangements for the halt of big and small trucks in Transport Nagar, dormitories should also be constructed for the drivers and their helpers to rest for the night. At present, provision has been made for only 180-bed dormitories, whereas, in the first phase, a total of 424 vehicles have a halt. The secretary also instructed to increase the number of offices by reducing the size of 16 commercial offices currently under construction.

Also took information about ISBT construction in Dublia

The Secretary also inquired about the construction of the Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT) under construction at Kanke Dublia. He was informed that the process of construction of ISBT at Dublia near Ring Road has been started. JUDCO has invited tender for this. The secretary said that with the formation of Transport Nagar and ISBT, along with jams in the capital, pollution can also be controlled.

kantatoli bus stand will be redeveloped

Mr. Choubey directed to redevelop the Kantatoli bus stand. He called the operation of city buses necessary to connect Kantatoli bus stand to ISBT located in Dublia. Said that Khadgarha bus stand will be connected to ISBT through city bus. City buses will start operating between both the bus stands.

Secretary angry on consultant’s representative

During the inspection of Transport Nagar, the representative of the consulting agency IDEC was unable to answer Mr. Choubey’s questions. The secretary expressed displeasure over this. However, he expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction work. Said that the work should be completed on time in any case. He expressed happiness over the progress of eco-friendly gavion being built in Transport Nagar. Judco’s Project Director (Technical) Gopalji, Project Director (Administration) Arvind Kumar Mishra, Project Manager Shitanshu Vaibhav, Deputy Project Manager Riju Srivastava and Assistant Project Manager Devesh were also present on the occasion.