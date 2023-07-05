Jharkhand: Clash between two groups in Dhanbad’s Bastakola coal dumping area, 6 people injured in stone pelting with firing

Jharkhand News: Supporters of United Front and Janata Shramik Sangh clashed on Wednesday over supremacy in truck loading in Dhanbad’s Bastakola coal dumping area. Fierce fighting and stone pelting started from both the sides. During this half a dozen people were injured. During the encounter, more than two dozen rounds of firing also took place in the coal dump. However, later the Dhanbad police completed the loading of three trucks amid tight security. After this incident, there is an atmosphere of panic at the loading point.

Clash between workers supporting United Front and Janata Shramik Sangh

Let us inform that the Bastakola management had allotted 12 trucks from Wednesday for truck loading at Bastakola dump. In which three trucks reached the loading point. Hundreds of unorganized workers of the United Front had started gathering at the coal dump since Wednesday morning. CISF and police were also present at the coal dump regarding law and order. Workers of United Front started loading three trucks. That’s why the workers of the Janata Shramik Sangh stopped the work of loading trucks demanding their rights there. Within no time, both of them got into a fight with each other. This created an atmosphere of chaos. There was heavy stone pelting from both the sides. During this, more than two dozen bullets were fired.

Coal loading work under police supervision

After getting the information, additional police force was called from Dhanbad including Jharia Police Station, Bank Mod Police Station, Dhansar Police Station, Boragarh OP including Dhanbad DSP Arvind Kumar. After the monitoring of the police, the work of loading coal in three trucks was done. After the incident, keep an eye on the activity of the area by flying CISF and police drones. DSP Arvind Kumar has instructed the Dhansar police to get the loading done in a peaceful manner. After the incident, there is still tension in the cold dump. Here, on starting the work bypassing the Janata Shramik Sangh, the supporters of the Janata Shramik Sangh stalled the outsourcing production of Rajapur and Bastakola till late evening. Angry supporters alleged that the management was showing favoritism.

Crack on Bastakola colliery management and district administration

Here, the joint general secretary of Janata Shramik Sangh, Ragini Singh, has blamed the Bastakola colliery management and the district administration for this incident. Along with this, the district administration and management have been accused of working under the pressure of the ruling party. Said that due to the lapse of the Bastakola colliery management, the incident of collision happened at the project loading point. The colliery management kept its senior officials in the dark. The office bearers were told that a consensus has been reached among all the unions while the Janata Shramik Sangh was kept separate from the United Front. The management never called for talks while the local people demanded employment on the pad of Janata Shramik Sangh. Despite this, the management of Bastakola Colliery did not consider it appropriate to invite the Janata Shramik Sangh to the talks. It is said that the supporters of Janata Shramik Sangh were quite agitated. Somehow he was called back after being explained. If our local people did not get work here, then warned of chakka jam.

clash over truck loading

Ragini Singh said that tension was going on in various organizations for three years to start DO truck loading in Bastakola. The management had held talks with various unions and organizations in several phases. But, talks were not held with the leaders of the Janata Shramik Sangh. Due to which there was resentment among the labor supporters of JSR. On the other hand, except the Janata Shramik Sangh Sangathan, other unions under the banner of the United Front had demanded to start truck loading by giving mutual consent. The management started truck loading from Wednesday by making DO allotment without taking consent from the leaders of Janata Shramik Sangh. Due to which both sides clashed during truck loading.

The two sides fought thrice

The empty truck arrived at the project loading point at 9:20 am to be hooked up. On the information of reaching the truck loading point, the supporters of Janata Shramik Sangh reached and started loading coal after about 10 minutes. Which was opposed by the supporters of United Front. After which stone pelting started on both the sides. As soon as the stones were pelted, the supporters of the United Front retreated. Within 10 minutes, three rounds of fierce fighting and stone pelting took place on both the sides. During this, the supporters of the Sangh started retreating due to their small numbers.

For the first time the supporters of United Front and Janata Shramik Sangh are in different camps.

It was told that for the first time in any movement, supporters of United Front and Janata Shramik Sangh appeared in different camps. Siddharth Gautam is the general secretary of JMS, while Ragini Singh is the joint general secretary of JMS. Earlier, both used to agitate under the banner of Jamsan, but on Wednesday the supporters of both stood against each other at the coal dump. Earlier, the supporters of these two unions were demanding employment under the banner of Janata Mazdoor Sangh in the project loading point, but after formation of JMS, JMS went in favor of United Front. After review of Janata Shramik Sangh, Ragni Singh supporters demanded 50% share in loading work on Janta Shramik Sangh letter pad from the manager. On behalf of the Janata Mazdoor Sangh, Rudra Pratap Singh along with his supporters were standing at the loading point. At the same time, Pappu Paswan was leading the movement on behalf of Janata Shramik Sangh.

police officer on scene

In this regard, DSP Arvind Kumar said that the administration is committed to get the loading done here in a peaceful manner. After the clash between the two groups, the police controlled and got the truck loaded. Those who disturb the law and order here will not be spared, while PO AK Sharma of Bastakola Colliery said that the allotment was made on the application of the United Front. The management had told all the unions to do truck loading after mutual agreement. Letter was given to CISF and police for security regarding truck loading.