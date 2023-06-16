Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren held a meeting with officials, said – plans should be seen on the ground, not on paper

Jharkhand News: Chief Minister Hemant Soren is determined to put government schemes on the ground. Regarding this, on Friday, a high-level review meeting was held with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts in the presence of Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of various departments. During this, he said that the plans should not be seen on paper, but on the ground. The meeting started with the review of the schemes of the Rural Development Department. During this, taking information about district-wise achievements, the Chief Minister was also giving important instructions to the officials.

There should be no migration of workers from rural areas

The Chief Minister told the officials that the matter of migration of laborers from rural areas in search of employment is continuously coming to the fore. This is worrisome. The government is running several schemes under MNREGA for employment generation. At least five schemes are to be implemented in every panchayat. You should implement it with priority, so that laborers can get employment in their villages.

Provide fruitful plants to ration card holders and beneficiaries

He asked the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to ensure that they give at least two fruit trees to all ration card holders and beneficiaries of various schemes. This will not only increase the income of the villagers, but will also be a better step towards environmental protection.

Center stopped aid amount due to non-holding of municipal elections in Jharkhand, Finance Ministry sent letter to Chief Secretary

Sports grounds should be developed in villages as well.

The Chief Minister told the officials that after the panchayats, now mark the villages where there is a large population and sports grounds should be developed there under the Veer Shaheed Poto Ho Khel Vikas Yojana, so that the government has planned to promote sports activities. , so that it can be implemented in a better way. In coordination with the education department, make sure to provide sports kits to the students studying in schools who are interested in sports. This will help in bringing forward the rural sports talents.

Sports day should be celebrated once a month

He also said that one day in a month should be celebrated as Sports Day in the schools and various sports activities should be organized on this day. Apart from this, information should be given to the children and their parents through various mediums, so that they can participate in the sports day. The Chief Minister directed to prepare such a sports plan for differently-abled children as well.

Officials gave important information to the Chief Minister

MNREGA schemes are being implemented in 4153 panchayats of the state.

In the current financial year, a target has been set to create 297 lakh man-days by June. In this, more than 240 lakh man days have been generated so far, which is about 80 percent.

Birsa Harit Gram Yojana is being implemented in 9538 villages of the state and

So far 110 sports grounds have been developed in the current financial year.

Hemant Soren held a meeting regarding law and order in Jharkhand, said – Control of extremism is the result of better policing

His presence in the review meeting

In this high-level review meeting, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel and Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey, besides Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of various departments and Deputy Commissioners of districts were present.