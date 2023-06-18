Jharkhand: CO narrowly escapes attack by sand mafia in Garhwa, three injured including driver, one accused arrested

Majhianv (Garhwa), Manoj Kumar Dubey: In Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, sand mafia have attacked Majhiaon Circle Officer (CO) Ramji Prasad Gupta. Although they have narrowly escaped. Three people including the CO’s driver and servant have been injured in this. Let us tell you that the CO was conducting raids against illegal sand mining without any security arrangements. Meanwhile, the sand mafia surrounded them and attacked them. As soon as the information was received, station in-charge Kamlesh Kumar Mahato, who came with the police force, arrested Baban Yadav, son of Parsu Yadav, on the spot of the CO and named Baban Yadav and four others, while an FIR has been lodged against 30-40 unknown people. .

Attack during raid against illegal sand mining

Mazhiyan CO, who went to raid against illegal sand mining, was attacked by sand mafia. During this, they have beaten and injured three including the driver and servant of the CO. CO narrowly escapes. Let us tell you that the CO has been attacked earlier also.

Injured Ashish was referred

Villagers thrashed the driver and servant of CO Ramji Prasad Gupta, who went to raid against illegal sand mining and transportation going on in the river located in Budhi Khad village of Majhianv police station area. During this the CO and his Circle Guard Suryakeshwar Kumar Ravi narrowly escaped because of being some distance away. Ashish Kumar Thakur, son of Murari Thakur, resident of Purhe village, servant of the CO, and Nitesh Kumar Thakur, son of driver Ravi Shankar Thakur, and Virendra Vishwakarma, son of Arvind Prasad Vishwakarma, who were injured in the beating, were treated at the referral hospital, while seeing the serious condition of Ashish, he was admitted to the hospital. He was referred to Garhwa Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Attacked while taking photographs

CO Ramji Prasad Gupta said that he was coming from Kharsota’s side to conduct the raid. Meanwhile, sand was being illegally filled in the tractor in the Budhi Khad river. Seeing the photograph being taken, a large number of villagers attacked him.