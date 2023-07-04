Jharkhand: Competition to take credit for seat increase in SNMMCH of Dhanbad, supporters of MP and Jharia MLA are claiming

Jharkhand News: There is a tussle between BJP and Congress to take credit for having 50 to 100 seats in MBBS in Dhanbad-based Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH). In this case, supporters of MP PN Singh and Jharia MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh are giving credit to their respective leaders.

what is the matter

The National Medical Council (NMC) had reduced the number of seats in MBBS from one hundred to 50 due to technical reasons. There was opposition at every level regarding this. Letters were given to NMC many times regarding increasing the seats. Inspection also took place. But, due to lack of teachers and other resources, it kept getting postponed. Some shortcomings have been removed. This year MBBS has once again enrolled for 100 seats.

MP had sent a letter requesting

MP Pashupati Nath Singh had sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the State Health Department on January 25 urging him to take necessary steps to increase MBBS seats here. There was a demand to remove the loopholes in SNMMCH. When the seats increased, the close supporters of the MP posted this letter on social media, claiming that MBBS seats increased here due to his efforts.

The MLA raised the matter several times in the assembly

At the same time, supporters of Jharia’s MLA Purnima Neeraj Singh also took a stand on social media following the claim of MP’s supporters. The talks and correspondence held by the MLA inside the Assembly and with the State Government on various platforms were made public. Claimed that the seats have increased only because of the efforts of the MLA. On August 29, 2022 itself, he had raised the issues of seats in this medical college by sending a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department. Even after meeting the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department two or three times, she kept her point. The issue was also raised in the assembly session on March 4. The government had also given a written reply on this.