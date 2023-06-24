Jharkhand: Constable murder case revealed, wife had got her lover murdered, three accused arrested

Ramgarh. Pankaj Kumar Das, a constable posted in Urimari OP, was murdered on Friday night at 10.45 at Sayal number 10 mine. The constable was returning to his home in Patratu’s Sankul after his duty was over. In just a few hours, the Ramgarh police inaugurated the matter. A raiding team was formed under the leadership of Patratu’s SDPO Dr. Virendra Kumar Paswan to investigate the matter. In the case, Naina Kumari, the wife of the deceased constable, was called to the police station for questioning and on strict questioning, Naina Kumari confessed to having a love affair with her lover Monu Paswan alias Manohar Kumar and getting her husband murdered by her lover. Took. Monu Paswan’s partner Omprakash Sinha has also been arrested during the raid. Along with this, the weapon used in the murder has also been seized.

Three people arrested with weapons

The police seized two country-made pistols and one country-made revolver, five hollows, five live cartridges, the black Pulsar motorcycle used in the incident and three mobiles from the arrested people. Along with this, Naina Kumar (husband-Pankaj Kumar Das), resident of Sankul village of Patratu police station, Monu Paswan alias Manohar Paswan alias Manohar Paswan (father-Brjanandan Paswan), resident of Old Dotalla Sayal and Omprakash Sinha (father-Ramchandra), resident of Post Office Sayal, have been arrested. .

Jharkhand Village Story: Baludih is a village in Jharkhand, but now sand is not found, read this story of change

Police officers and policemen involved in the raiding party

SDPO Patratu Dr. Virendra Kumar Chaudhary, Police Inspector Sushil Kumar, Bhurkunda OP in-charge Amit Kumar, Balas police station in-charge Amar Shukla, Bhadaninagar OP in-charge Rajdeep Kumar, SI Mayank Prasad, ASI Akshay Kumar and police force personnel were included in the raiding team.