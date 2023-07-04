Jharkhand: Court seeks response from ED on Chhavi Ranjan’s bail plea, next hearing on July 10

Jharkhand News: The hearing on the bail plea of ​​suspended IAS Chhavi Ranjan in the case related to the land occupied by the army was held in the special court of PMLA on Monday. During this, the court has directed the ED to file a reply. At the same time, the date of July 10 has been fixed for the next hearing on the bail plea. In this case, ED has already filed a charge sheet against Chhavi Ranjan and others.

Next hearing on bail of Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh on July 7

A hearing was held in the PMLA court on Monday on the bail application of Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agarwal and his associate Dilip Ghosh in the case related to the purchase and sale of land occupied by the Army at Bariatu in Ranchi. During this, both the sides kept their side during the debate. After this, the court fixed the date of next hearing in the case on July 7. The ED had arrested both of them from Kolkata on June 7. Both are currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail under judicial custody. Both the accused had filed a bail petition in the PML court recently. In this case, ED has filed a charge sheet against former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, Badgai Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad, fake ryot Pradeep Bagchi, land businessman Afsar Ali, Imtiaz Khan, Talha Khan, Fayaz Khan and Mohammad Saddam.

Sudesh Kedia’s discharge petition rejected

At the same time, the court of Special NIA Judge Blitz Verma on Monday rejected the discharge petition of Sudesh Kedia, an accused in the terror funding case. During the hearing, the NIA said that the petitioner Sudesh is the director of SK Concast and Minerals Company. The company is primarily engaged in arranging transportation facilities and logistics for various companies, power plants requiring coal from coal mines operated by CCL Mining in Jharkhand.