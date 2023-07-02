Jharkhand: Criminals fired indiscriminately at Congress block president’s house, many kiosks recovered from the spot

Chauparan (Hazaribagh), Ajay Thakur. Indiscriminate firing was done on Saturday night at the residence of Chauparan Block Congress President Vikas Yadav in Hazaribagh district. Unknown criminals have executed the incident at Congress leader Vikas Yadav’s residence on Chatra Road Domadadi. All the family members were sleeping inside the house at the time of the incident. By the time people came out of the house after hearing the sound of firing, the criminals had fled before that.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the station in-charge Shambhunand Ishwar reached the spot along with the police force. The police have recovered several kiosks from the spot. The news of the incident spread like fire in the area. A large number of people from the area have started visiting Vikas Yadav’s residence. Dozens of supporters including MLA Uma Shankar Akela reached the residence of Vikas. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter. However, the good thing is that there is no news of any casualty in the incident.