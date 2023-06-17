Jharkhand: Curfew situation in the market due to scorching heat, know when it will rain

Jharkhand Weather: Even on the occasion of marriage, in the scorching sun and heat, customers are less likely to go out to shop in the market. 41 degree temperature on Friday Deoghar 60 percent of the business in the market has been affected. Roads in Deoghar’s major markets Azad Chowk, Tower Chowk, Assam Access Road, Bada Bazar and Bajla Chowk etc. remained empty in the afternoon. Most of the business, there has been a decrease in the purchase of items related to food grains, clothes, jewelry and makeup. This is the situation in almost all the districts of the state. The maximum temperature of some districts has crossed 44 degrees.

Online demand for summer related cosmetic items increased

Instead of shopping in the afternoon, customers are reaching shops and malls in the evening. Small shopkeepers coming from rural areas in wholesale food shops like Laxmi Market, Ganesh Market etc. are coming less to make purchases than before. Due to this, there has been a sharp decrease in demand in wholesale shops. Women and girls are coming less in clothes, saree and makeup shops because of sunlight. However, online demand for cosmetic items related to summer has increased.

decrease in the number of tourists

Necessary purchases in jewelery are also being done only after the evening. Many customers who do not come to the shops are also making advance bookings. Due to the heat, the number of tourists has also decreased, due to which the business of hotels and restaurants has also been affected. According to estimates, the daily turnover in different sectors in Deoghar market is 50 to 60 crores, but due to this harsh sun, this business has reduced to 25 to 30 crores. Apart from the purchase of essential items, other purchases are greatly affected.

curfew situation in market

Due to the scorching heat, the condition of curfew remains in the market in the afternoon. Shopping is being done only for three to four hours. Ration, readymade clothes, electronics, bullion are getting affected in the market. Due to the decrease in the number of pilgrims and tourists, the business of hotels and restaurants is also affected. 60 percent business is affected by the heat.- Alok Mallick, Santal Pargana President Chamber of Commerce

what do businessmen say

The heat has affected the business of every sector in the market. Except essential commodities, many businesses ranging from cloth, ration are affected. Material items of construction work, hotel and restaurant business, transporting business etc. are affected. Bank loans are also increasing on many businessmen. After a long time, such heat has shaken the market of Deoghar. , Ravi Kesari, President, Chamber of Commerce, Deoghar

Due to the heat, the wholesale business of ration is affected. Shopkeepers coming from far and wide do not reach the wholesale shops in the evening. Customers are not reaching even in the evening in the humid summer after the sun has subsided. Business has been affected by 40 to 50 percent due to this. The customer is disappointed because of the lack of sales. Unable to pay the moneylender on time. , Rajesh Kesari, Secretary, Retail Shopkeepers Association, Deoghar

Due to this heat, there has been a decrease in the purchase of jewelery in marriage also. The number of customers is very less in the afternoon. This affects the afternoon sales. Customers are reaching the shop in the evening to buy essential jewelery items for the wedding. However, to avoid the heat, customers are making advance bookings. There has been a 30 percent decrease in business. , Vijay Kumar, Proprietor, Rajendra Jewellers, Deoghar

Even after getting full load power supply remained gul

Women, children, the elderly and the sick were all troubled because of no electricity on Friday. One can easily imagine the condition of the women working in front of the fire of the stove in the kitchen amidst the humid heat. In such a situation, when women go to fans or coolers to get relief, their mercury rises even more when there is no electricity. At the same time, the condition of the patients in the houses is getting worse in the scorching heat. Hourly power cuts have forced people to rely on inverters and generators.

Proper answer is not available even from the complaint number.

Here, the residents of the city also tried to get the correct information about the problem by calling on the complaint number (7463972204) issued by the Electricity Department. But, people are not getting proper answer from that number.

Change in weather from 20th and possibility of rain on 21st

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of change in the weather of Deoghar from June 20. On June 20, after the maximum temperature of 41 degrees and humid heat, there is also a possibility of three mm of rain in the evening. There is a possibility of a rapid drop in the temperature on June 21. On June 21, the maximum temperature will be 37 degrees and there is a possibility of rain up to 5 mm. After June 21, gradually the possibility of continuous change and rain will increase. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a lot of heat on 17, 18 and 19 June. The temperature is likely to remain 43 to 44 degrees during these three days. This estimate is being made almost for the entire state as well.

