Jharkhand: Dead body of kidnapped minor found in forest from Bhagwanpur village of Deoghar, relatives allege murder

Jasidih (Deoghar), Prohibited Malviya: The body of a minor child kidnapped from Bhagwanpur village of Jasidih police station area of ​​Deoghar was recovered from the forest near the village. The dead body was found in a forest located just half a kilometer away from the child’s house. Wound marks have been found all over the body of the child. Along with this, both his eyes are torn. The family alleges that four people from the village killed my child by pouring hot water on his body and threw the dead body in the forest with the intention of hiding the evidence. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and got involved in the investigation.

Six-year-old Aditya’s body found in the forest when he came out of the house to play

According to the information, on Tuesday morning, six-year-old Aditya Kumar had gone out of his house to play on the road, but after not returning home for a long time, the child’s mother Neetu Devi along with the family members started searching. But, Aditya was nowhere to be found. After this, an application was lodged in the police station on Wednesday. The police also started searching from their level, but they too could not find Aditya. On Thursday morning, when the villagers were going towards the forest to defecate, they saw the body of a child near the bush.

Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received

Information about this was given to Jasidih police station along with other people of the village. As soon as the information was received, ASI Shashibhushan Rai along with the team reached the spot and started the investigation. After this, the deceased’s father Lutan Rana and grandfather Sukhdev Rana identified the dead body as their son.

Jharkhand: Truck overturned on Dumri-Nawadih main road of Bokaro, loot of mustard oil

The child’s father was threatened with dire consequences

The father of the deceased child told that he lives and works in Surat. Three years ago, a person from the village had asked for money, when he refused, he became hostile. 15-20 days back, he had called and threatened to kill and told about the bad consequences. Here, after the incident, the whole family is in bad condition by crying and there is mourning in the whole village. The police is engaged in the investigation of the incident regarding the incident.