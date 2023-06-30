Jharkhand: Deadly attack on a person in East Singhbhum’s Gamariya, the victim’s family is pleading for justice

Barsol (East Singhbhum), Gaurab Pal: A villager named Phani Bhushan Nayak was fatally attacked in Gamariya village located in Bramankundi Panchayat under East Singhbhum district. In this attack, Phanibhushan suffered a lot of head injuries. The seriously injured Phanibhushan was hurriedly taken by his family members to Baharagora Hospital, where the doctors after first aid referred him to Baripada for better treatment. Here, the family members of the victims are pleading for justice.

what is the matter

In this regard, a written application has been given to the Barsol police station on behalf of the victim Phani Bhushan. It was said in this application that he was coming to his home after taking bath in the pond in the afternoon. At the same time Sadanand Nayak and his son Rahul Nayak of the village suddenly started fighting with me. Until they could understand something, both of them were seriously injured by beating them with sticks. During this he fell on the road. He alleged that an attempt was also made to kill by strangulation by Sadanand Nayak. But, after making noise, both father and son fled from the spot.

beaten to death

According to the victim, a lot of blood was flowing from his head due to being beaten up. At the same time, nothing was visible from the left eye. Somehow reached his home in the same condition. As soon as he reached home, he was hurriedly taken to Baharagora Hospital from where the doctor referred him to Baripada for better treatment.

The victim’s wife lives at home with three daughters

The victim’s wife Lata Nayak said that she lives at home with her three daughters. I don’t even have enough money to take my husband to a better hospital for treatment. My husband’s condition is very bad. He cannot even walk. Not even eating anything. He has pleaded for justice.

People helping the victim are getting threats

On last Thursday, an important meeting was organized under the chairmanship of village head Shankar Dutt in Gamariya Shiv Mandir premises. It was told in the meeting that on the day of the incident, Chaturbhuj Nayak, Ramjeevan Nayak and some people of the village had gone to take the victim Sadanand Nayak to the hospital in a hurry. Meanwhile, the wife of the accused person, Tumpa Nayak, is threatening to level false allegations against these people and the villagers who supported the victim’s families. The people present in the meeting told the police that no allegation and counter-allegation by Tumpa Nayak should be accepted without investigation. In this meeting, dozens of members of the service organization, chief Ranjit Singh, deputy chief Putul Munda, village head Shankar Dutt, Sandeep Dutt, Dama Rana, Munna Nayak, Ashok Sen, Ganesh Nayak, Shambhu Singh, Budhu Singh, Chittaranjan Singh, Ajay Dutt, A large number of villagers including Mantu Munda, Sameer Nayak were present.

Soon all the accused will be arrested: station in-charge

Here, Barsol police station in-charge Ramdayal Oraon told that a case has been registered in this matter. At present, all the accused are absconding from the house. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused. Soon everyone will be arrested.

