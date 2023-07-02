Jharkhand: Death before rain, two children died due to lightning, four people injured

Satgawan (Koderma): Two children were killed and four people, including two children, were injured in lightning strikes at two different places in the police station area on Sunday. The first incident took place in Jhargaon of Mirganj Panchayat around 3 pm. Here, 2 children died due to lightning before the rain, while one child was seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as Ritu Kumari, eight-year-old daughter of Funtush Bhuiyan, resident of Budhwara village of Thali police station area, and Balveer Kumar, five-year-old son of Kuleshwar Bhuiyan, resident of Jhargaon, while the seriously injured child has been identified as resident of Budhwara village of Thali police station area. Sitam Kumar, the four-year-old son of Funtush Bhuiyan. Deceased Ritu and seriously injured Sitam are brothers and sisters, while deceased Balveer Kumar is a cousin.

Local people told that all the children were playing outside the house like other days. This incident happened while playing. There was a sudden thunderclap just before the rain. One child died on the spot, while the other died while being taken to the hospital for treatment. The relatives took everyone to the Community Health Center, where the doctors declared Ritu and Balveer dead, while the seriously injured Sitam was referred to Sadar Hospital Koderma after first aid. After getting the information of the incident, BDO Baidyanath Oraon and station in-charge Anand Kumar Sah reached the Community Health Center and sent the bodies for post-mortem after taking possession of them. People have expressed grief over this untimely incident and have consoled the families of the deceased. After the incident, the relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying.

Thunderstorm wreaked havoc, three people seriously injured

Three people, including a child, were seriously injured due to lightning while working in the field in Kataiya of Satgawan police station area. The injured were identified as Kataiya resident Meena Devi, 50 years (father Kullu Singh), Geeta Devi, 40 years (husband Ajay Thakur). And Piyush Kumar, 12 years old (father Suresh Prasad Yadav) has been taken to the private clinic located at Govindpur in Nawada district of Bihar for first aid.

