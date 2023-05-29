Jharkhand: Deer killed in Saraidih forest of Palamu, forest department engaged in search of poachers

Medininagar. Unidentified people shot a deer that wandered in search of water at Chhath Ghat, a waterfall in Saraidih forest of Tarhsi block of Palamu district. On the basis of the information received from Suresh Yadav, Chairman of Forest Protection Committee and Shepherd Mahesh Bhuiyan, the forest personnel reached the spot and started treating the deer, but the deer died. On Sunday, the post-mortem of the dead body of the deer was done in Manatu, after which it was buried. According to forest officials, the deer was male and was about three years old.

According to the information, when the deer was shot by unknown people, hearing the sound of firing, the nearby shepherd Mahesh Bhuiyan reached the spot. He saw that the deer lying on the ground was suffering. He immediately informed Suresh Yadav, chairman of the Forest Protection Committee, and called him on the spot. After this, both of them picked up the deer and brought it home. Also informed the forest department about the incident.

Special Diwan decorated in Ranchi on the occasion of martyrdom of Shri Guru Arjun Dev Ji Maharaj, ceremony ends with blood donation

Rakesh Pandey, forester of Manatu forest area, told that after getting the information about the deer being injured, the personnel of the forest department had reached the spot. He started treating the injured deer from his level, but it died after about an hour. Mr. Pandey told that the people who hunt deer are being identified. Strict action will be taken against them. He told that marks of two bullets were found in the back part of the deer’s body. Forester Jayprakash Ranjan, forest guards Abhay Kumar and Devsharan Mahato were present during the burial of the deer.

NCERT Professional Assistant Khristopher Kujur was snatched from Ranchi by sniffing intoxicants in the bus while going to Gumla