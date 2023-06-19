Jharkhand: Demonstration of students dissatisfied with Jack 11th result in Ranchi, police lathicharged

Ranchi, Rajlakshmi / Rajesh Verma: Dissatisfied students with the result of Jack 11th reached the Jack office on Monday. During this, Jack sat outside the president’s office demanding to meet the President Anil Kumar Mahato, while some students were standing outside the campus. When the students were not allowed to meet Jack President, all the students started demonstrating as a protest. To stop this, the police had to lathicharge. During this, some students have been detained. On the other hand, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad met Jack President and demanded a solution. On this, the Jack President said that a decision will be taken soon in the interest of the students.

Police lathicharged the students

This movement of disgruntled students who reached Jack’s office on Monday was being led by the student organization AIDSO. The students allege that when the students leading the agitation went to meet the Jack President, they were manhandled and forcibly thrown out of the office. After this the gate was locked. During this, the police lathi-charged the protesting students. At the same time, some students were detained.

Dissatisfied students also got support from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

On the other hand, the disgruntled students got the support of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Student leader Sourav Bose and Rohit Shekhar met Jack President Anil Kumar Mahto to solve the problem of the students. During this, the problems being faced by the students were told. On this, the Jack Speaker talked about a quick solution.

Jharkhand: Hundreds of students reached Jack’s office alleging irregularities in 11th result, demanding rechecking

Jack Speaker talked about the solution

According to the student leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Jack President talked about taking a decision in the interest of the students soon. Also said that if a student has a problem with marks, then students can get their exam paper checked by depositing Rs 50 for scrutiny fee for exam paper scrutiny.