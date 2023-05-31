Jharkhand: Deoghar cyber police arrested 8 accused of cheating by posing as bank officials

Deoghar, Ajay Yadav: Police of Cyber ​​police station raided Madhupur and Pathardda OP area of ​​Deoghar and arrested eight cyber thugs who cheated common people by pretending to be bank officers. The police recovered 12 mobiles, 20 fake SIM cards, seven ATM cards, one PAN card and Rs 5,000 in cash from the arrested thugs. 54 crime links have been found in the seized mobile across the country. At the same time, evidence of cybercrime has also been found from the seized SIM card. On this basis, after questioning all the accused were sent to jail. This information was given by Cyber ​​DSP Sumit Prasad.

eight cyber thugs arrested

Among the arrested thugs, Arif Ansari, Mo Iqbal Ansari, Mo Rizwan Ansari, Alimuddin Ansari, Tabir Mian, residents of Carbank of Pathardda OP area. On the other hand, Purushottam Kumar, resident of Kashidih of Kunda police station area, Imtiaz Ansari, resident of Lakarkhoundha village of Sarath police station area and Uttam Kumar Das, resident of Kundro village of Sarath police station area, are the main ones.

Used to cheat like this

Cyber ​​DSP Sumit Prasad said that all the arrested accused have accepted their involvement in cyber crime. Told that the caught youth takes the bank account holders under his guise and takes away their money by saying tempting things. Especially by adding the service helpline number on the Google search engine, calling the customer care number and calling himself a bank official, he used to make the consumers download different types of mobile screen share apps. After that, by calling from a fake number, on the pretext of shutting down the ATM, they had to make him a victim of fraud. Arrested Arif Ansari cooperates in withdrawing the money after committing the crime of cheating by providing fake SIM and fake bank account and ATM to other associates around.

Purushottam has a criminal history

A criminal case has been registered against the arrested Purushottam Kumar in Lucknow Cyber ​​Police Station, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. In this case he has gone to jail. In this case, just a few days back Purushottam has got involved in cybercrime after coming out of jail, currently the case of UP is under consideration.

Link to Simarjor village of Mohanpur police station

At the same time, according to the information, information has been received about the link of the arrested youth with many youths including a private teacher of Simarjor village of Mohanpur police station area. The police is conducting its technical investigation.