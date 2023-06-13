Jharkhand: Deoghar DC holds meeting regarding Shravani Mela, instructions to repair all facilities by June 20

Jharkhand News: Fix all the facilities and preparations related to the devotees in the Shravani fair by June 20, 2023. Special care should be taken of the quality in the work. This instruction was given by Deoghar DC Manjunath Bhajantri during the review of the preparations for Shravani Mela organized at the Collectorate on Tuesday. He gave strict instructions to the working sensors and agencies and officials of various departments not to compromise on the quality of work, a district level team will be formed to monitor all the works. He said that this time due to Malmas, devotees will arrive in Shravani fair in two phases. Crowds are likely to be unpredictable, so prepare for security and facilities accordingly.

The working agency and contractor should be active during the fair

The DC said that along with the district and police administration, it is the responsibility of all agencies and contractors to provide safe and convenient water offerings to the pilgrims coming here. Therefore, keeping in mind the safety of all devotees, edit the work in active mode in a quality manner, so that under any circumstances the devotees do not face the problems of water supply, housing, walking, lack of electricity, drinking water etc. or cleanliness. . In order to streamline the queue of devotees, all the pandals that are being built should be well ventilated and better, so that the devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience inside the pandal. The DC said that a WhatsApp group should be formed of all the sensors involved in the preparations for the Shravani Mela, so that the orders issued from the district level can be complied with on time and the work progress can also be monitored.

Install high quality CCTV at all major places from the point of view of security: SP

In the meeting, SP Subhash Chandra Jat directed the sensors of the agency related to CCTV to install high quality CCTV in the entire fair area, so that better monitoring can be done. Also keep the backup of all CCTV footage safe. He said to cover the electrical wires with PVC pipe. For barricading, install the pipe with a well pit and the width of the barricading should be same everywhere, so that the movement of devotees and police officers can be done properly. All the senior officials of the district and officers of various departments were present in the meeting.