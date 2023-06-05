Jharkhand: Deoghar’s Sadar Hospital will be equipped with modern fire fighting system, siren will ring in case of fire

Jharkhand News: Taking lessons from the horrific fire incident in Dhanbad’s Hazra Clinic, the government has started the work of improving the fire prevention system in all government hospitals. On the instructions of Health Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, Ranchi, modern fire fighting system is being installed in Deoghar Sadar Hospital. It will cost about Rs 1.20 crore and the work is being done by the Creation Infrastructure Company of Jamshedpur. Under this system, in case of any fire incident, the siren will sound and the water fountain will stop the fire from getting out of control. With the installation of modern fire fighting system, the safety of not only the patients but also the doctors and staff will be strengthened.

Tank making and pipeline work started

Sonu Singh, the project manager of the company doing the work of fire fighting system, told that the digging of the pit has been started under the civil work behind Sadar Hospital. Along with this, pipeline will be laid inside the hospital. It will take about four months to complete this work. Work will be done by marking the place for pipeline in all the buildings of the hospital including women’s ward, men’s ward, store, NNCU, emergency, ICU, geriatric and all other wards and other areas. Also, welding work is being done before installing big and thick pipes. In civil work, a big tank of 25/15 feet for water hydrant is being constructed behind the hospital. Along with this, panel system and a motor will be installed in the pump room along with the pipeline from the water tank, so that there is no shortage of water supply in the hospital building.

Everyday more than 100 patients are admitted in Sadar Hospital

Sadar Hospital has about 180 beds and on an average more than 100 patients are admitted daily. Along with this, about 600 to 700 patients are treated daily in the OPD. Along with the three-storey main building of the hospital, there is MCH building, Malnutrition Treatment Center building, two-storey building of Women’s OPD. Wards for patients, operation theatre, employees’ offices, paying wards have also been made in this.

Fire incidents can be controlled in time: Civil surgeon

In this regard, Civil Surgeon of Deoghar, Dr. Yugal Kishore Chaudhary said that this system is being installed in Sadar Hospital to deal with emergency situation. Due to its installation, incidents of fire can be controlled in time. Instructions have been given to complete it as soon as possible. Along with this, its monitoring is also being done continuously.