Jharkhand: Doctor molested a minor, raped her by injecting drugs, police sent her to jail

On Sunday, in Ghaghra block of Gumla district, a doctor raped a minor by injecting her with drugs. Taking prompt action after the victim lodged a case in the police station, the accused Dr. Sanso Sarjama resident Mangaldev Lakda alias Mangal Dev Oraon was arrested and sent to jail on Monday. This information was given by SDPO Manish Chandra Lal.

raped on the pretext of treatment

SDPO Manish Chandra Lal told that on May 28 at 3.30 a minor came to the police station with her parents and lodged an FIR of rape. The victim told that on the morning of May 28, when she had gone to the doctor in Barkadih village for her treatment. Then on the pretext of treatment by the doctor, she was raped by giving her an intoxicant injection. Due to being drunk at that time, the minor could not tell anything to her family members, but after coming back home, when she came in a position to speak, she told the entire incident to her family members. After this, the victim came to Ghaghra police station along with her family members and recorded her statement regarding the incident. On the basis of this, a case under POCSO Act was registered in Ghaghra police station.

Dr Mangaldev Lakda arrested from home

The SDPO said that Dr. Mangaldev Lakda, the primary accused in the case, was arrested from his house. The accused is a doctor by profession. Treats minor ailments like fever, cold, cough. After the arrest, he accepted the incident. The raiding team included police personnel including SHO Amit Kumar Chaudhary, SI Abhishek Kumar, SI Vivekanand Srivastava, SI Nirmal Mahato, SI Jayshree Minj.

