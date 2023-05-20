Jharkhand: Doctors of Sadar Hospital can go on mass leave from today, expressed displeasure after meeting civil surgeon

Bokaro, Ranjit Kumar: Doctors are angry with the new duty roster of Bokaro Sadar Hospital. Doctors are telling the duty roster wrong. They are demanding to make a new duty roster again to give equal duty to all the doctors. Describing the new duty roster as a flaw, they are rejecting it. A delegation of doctors of Sadar Hospital met CS Dr. AB Prasad in the office on Friday regarding their displeasure, but nothing worked out. Due to this the doctors had to return. The delegation included Dr. Deepak Sahu, Dr. Mahendra Kumar, Dr. Jyoti Lal, Dr. Kamakhya, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dr. Arvind Kumar, Dr. Safi Neyaz, Dr. Ravindra Nath.

doctors can go on mass leave from today

According to the decree of CS Dr. Prasad, the new roster is correct. In any case, all doctors will have to follow it. After meeting the CS, the doctors involved in the delegation have made up their mind to go on mass leave on Saturday. Before this, the doctor will meet the nodal SDO of Sadar Hospital, DPS Shekhawat. Along with this, DC Kuldeep Chaudhary will also be informed about the situation. In case the matter does not work out, there will be a discussion on handing over collective resignations as well.

What were the defects mentioned in the duty roster

According to the doctors, the duty of the doctors living outside the headquarters has been given as per their wish. Under what circumstances the dentist has been put on emergency duty. Some doctors have not been given duty in the night shift. At the same time, the night shift duty of some doctors has been imposed double. According to the rules, the duty of doctors is for six days. Not followed in the new roster. Some specialist doctors have been assigned duty according to their department, while some specialist doctors have been assigned duty at many places.

Duty Roster Correct : Civil Surgeon

In this regard, Civil Surgeon Dr. AB Prasad said that the doctors had come to meet him. Duty roster is made correctly. Everyone should do duty according to his mind. it’s not possible. Same roster has to be followed. Everyone has been given equal duty.

Delegation of doctors met me to solve the problem: DC

At the same time, Bokaro DC Kuldeep Chaudhary said that the information about this matter has been received through ‘Prabhat Khabar’. Will talk to the nodal officer cum SDO of Sadar Hospital. A delegation of doctors can meet and inform me about their problems. In any situation, his words will be listened to. The problem will be solved.