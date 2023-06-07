Jharkhand: Dr. RK Gupta raced as soon as he became director in-charge of RIMS, inspected various departments

Jharkhand News: Dr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta inspected various departments of the hospital as soon as he became the in-charge director of RIMS and inquired about their problems. During this, assurance was also given to strengthen the hospital system at the earliest. On Wednesday, the director in-charge came to the residential office of Health Minister Banna Gupta and had a courtesy meeting. During this, discussions were held to restore better health services in RIMS. Let us tell you that four days after RIMS Director Dr. Kameshwar Prasad left RIMS, Dr. Gupta, Head of Department of Ophthalmology, was made the new in-charge director.

Took stock of the clutter of the rims

After the notification was issued by the Health Department on Tuesday, Dr. Gupta took over as the new in-charge director of RIMS. During this, took stock of the clutter of the rims. RIMS Superintendent Dr. Hirendra Barua, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Shailesh Tripathi along with other officers reached the Central Emergency. On this occasion, information regarding admission of serious patients in Central Emergency was given. Also talked about shifting to the concerned ward as soon as the situation improves. During this, it was told that due to lack of beds, patients are facing problems.

Took information about the situation from doctors and nurses

On the occasion, Dr. Rajeev called the doctors and nurses on duty one by one and inquired about the arrangements and challenges of the Central Emergency. Opinion was also sought from senior doctors on how patients should get beds immediately in emergency and treatment should start. Doctors told that the ward and room on the upper floor of the trauma center are not being used, which can be used as an extension of the central emergency. This will not only increase the number of beds, patients can be provided immediate facilities. Here, after getting the responsibility of the director, there was an influx to congratulate the doctors and employees of RIMS.

Director in charge inspected various departments

Here, on Wednesday, Director in-charge Dr. Gupta inspected various departments of the hospital. During this, knowing the problems of patients including doctors. At the same time, assured to strengthen the system in the hospital as soon as possible.

Will try to improve RIMS: Dr. Rajeev

During this, Director in-charge Dr. Rajeev Gupta said that he will make every possible effort to improve the RIMS. Being the head of the department, he is fully aware of the immediate disorder in the treatment. To improve this, a meeting will be held soon with the Head of the Department and senior doctors. Efforts will be made to improve the medical facilities by taking their suggestions. Meeting with the nurses and employees will also be taken and their suggestions will also be taken.