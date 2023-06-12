Jharkhand: Drunken father strangles his only son to death for asking just Rs 10, police sent to jail

Jori (Chatra): The father strangled his 12-year-old only son to death for demanding only Rs.10. After this, he tried to give it the form of suicide by hanging himself at home. The incident took place on Monday in Karelibar village under Vashishtha Nagar police station area of ​​Chatra. The name of the accused is Villesh Bhuiyan. Registering the case on the statement of the deceased’s uncle Shailesh Bhuiyan, the police arrested the accused father and sent him to jail.

Accused father was intoxicated

The uncle of the deceased, Shailesh Bhuiyan told that on Monday his brother Villesh Bhuiyan had reached home after getting drunk. Meanwhile, his only son Pappu Kumar started demanding 10 rupees from him. Instead of giving the money, Villesh strangled him to death. Later, he was hanged in the house itself. The people around informed the Vashisht Nagar police about the incident.

Police sent the accused father to jail

After getting the information, station in-charge Ghulam Sarwar reached the spot along with the force. Police took the dead body into custody and sent it to Chatra Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Along with this, the accused father was arrested and brought to the police station. According to information, Pappu Kumar was the only brother among his five sisters. The station in-charge said that on the basis of the application of the uncle of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered.

