Jharkhand: Drunken husband used to beat up, killed his wife, FIR lodged, in-laws absconding

Vishrampur (Palamu): A sensation spread in the area after the body of a 25-year-old woman was found in suspicious condition from the courtyard of her house on Friday night in Dixit Tola of Rehla police station area. According to the in-laws, the woman has committed suicide, while the parents of the deceased have accused the in-laws of strangling her to death. Police took the dead body and sent it to Medininagar MMCH on Saturday for postmortem.

According to the information received, the dead body of Surbhi Devi (26 years), wife of Manjit Dixit, resident of Rehla Dixit Mohalla, was lying in the courtyard of the house in suspicious condition. According to the in-laws, Surabhi had hanged herself. He was taken out of the trap and taken to the hospital, where after examination the doctor declared him brought dead. After this, his dead body was brought home and kept in the courtyard. Let us tell here that Manjit Dixit, son of Sitaram Dixit, resident of Rehla Dixit Tola, was married to Surabhi in Semrahi village of Chatra district according to Hindu customs. Mother-in-law told that the husband of the deceased always used to beat her in a drunken state, due to which she was fed up. Due to this, there used to be always a dispute between husband and wife. Due to the dispute, Surabhi had gone to her maternal home several times. Later Rehla came under the agreement.

The deceased has two small children. Mother-in-law alleged that her in-laws tried to make it look like suicide by killing her. In this regard, the brother of the deceased has filed an application in Rehla police station for registering a case of dowry harassment and murder on seven people including her husband Manjit Dixit, father-in-law Sitaram Dixit. In the light of the application, the police is taking further action. Rehla police station in-charge Nemdhari Rajak told that there were injury marks on the neck of the deceased. The cause of death will be clear only on the basis of the post mortem report. Police is investigating at all points. Here, all the in-laws are absconding since the incident.

