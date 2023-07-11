Jharkhand: Dumka’s 4-year-old Moshika will stay in Kuwait, NRI couple’s full lap after years of waiting, faces blossomed

Dumka, Anand Kumar Jaiswal: Dumka’s four-year-old Moshika (fictitious name) will now live with her parents in Kuwait. He has been adopted by a childless couple living in Kuwait, who are originally from Mumbai (Maharashtra). This is the first intercountry adoption given by Adoption Institute (SAA) Dumka. This has been possible due to the efforts of Ravi Shankar Shukla, Deputy Commissioner of Dumka. On March 04, 2023, Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Ravi Shankar Shukla had passed the final order for adoption of this girl child to her Prospective Adoptive Parent (PAP). After this SAA took Moshika to Ranchi and got her passport made.

Couple’s faces lit up as soon as they took Moshika in their arms

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Dr. Amarendra Kumar, members Ranjan Kumar Sinha, Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay, Kumari Vijay Laxmi, Nutan Bala, District Child Protection Officer Prakash Chandra, in-charge of SAA, on Tuesday at the Adoption Institute (SAA) operated in Sri Amda. Anwar, social worker Waheeda Khatoon handed over the baby girl to the NRI couple. This woman from Goa and a man of Kannada origin had a love marriage and both started working in Kuwait, but they did not have any children. As soon as Moshika came in their lap, the happiness of the husband and wife who had been waiting for the child for years was being created.

Child handed over after completing legal process

Along with the process of adoption, this girl has been reborn with a new name. He will get all the legal rights from his adoptive parents, like a child gets from his biological parents. This is the 17th adoption given from Dumka since 2018. This girl was declared legally free for adoption on 06.08.22 by the Bench of Magistrate of Child Welfare Committee Dumka. This childless couple living in Kuwait had registered as NRI in the website of CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority). The girl was handed over to the couple after completing the necessary procedure along with necessary documents and investigation.