Jharkhand: Duplicate goods of Lakme recovered from the shops of Fusro market, this is how it is identified

Bokaro News: Duplicate cosmetic items of Lakme brand worth two and a half to three lakh rupees have been recovered from four shops of Phusro market. Kolkata team of Hindustan Unilever Limited, along with the police of Bermo police station, raided Fusro Bazar’s Akarshan, Shubham, Uphaar and Poonam Shringar stores on Friday and recovered this duplicate item. In this case case number 80/23, section 483, 486 IPC 63 copy right shop owners Ankit Khotan, Sanjay Agarwal, Pappu Kumar, Amit Kumar have been registered in Bermo police station.

Sanjit Bhowmick, manager of Hindustan Unilever Limited, said that it was already reported before Corona that the company’s goods were being duplicated in the Fusro market. Continuous investigation was being done. After this the Bokaro SP was informed about the matter. Information was given to Bermo police station through SP. After this the raid was done. The company is facing loss due to duplicate cosmetic items of the company. Along with this, the users of these goods are also suffering losses. Prior to this, duplicate goods of the company have been recovered by conducting raids in Delhi, Kolkata, Tatanagar and Dhanbad.

How is duplicate goods identified?

The identification of duplicate goods is that the company does not manufacture products by the name of Lakme BB. packaging and bar code There is also a difference in Company’s Devashish Das, Laxman Singh, Mihir Mandal, ASI Rocky Baba of Bermo police station etc. were involved in the raid.

How much duplicate goods were found in which shop?

gift makeup store Iconic Kajal 28pc, Absolute Compact of 15pc, 9 to 5 Eyeliner 12pc, 9 to 5 Primer Foundation 15pc, Face Compact 4pc, Foundation 33pc

Poonam Shringar Store : Absolute Compact 12pc, 9 to 5 Primer Matte 21pc, Absolute 3D Matte Lipstick 11pc, 9 to 5 BB Foundation 9pc, Absolute Matte Liquid Lip 21pc, 9 to 5 Primer Plus Matte Lipstick 27pc, Sun Expert Compact 5 Grind

Shubham Variety: Iconic Kajal 64pc, 9 to 5 Primer 32pc, Absolute Compact of 11pc, 9 to 5 Compact 40pc, 9 to 5 Primer Plus Matte Lipstick 57pc, Foundation 57pc, Absolute Eye Shadow 8pc, Absolute 3D Matte Lipstick 9 PCS, 9 to 5 Waterproof Eye Liner 24 PCS.

Attractive Stores : Iconic Kajal 3pc, Absolute Compact 12pc, Flavles Makeup 9pc, 9 To 5 Primer Plus Matte Lipstick 6pc, Water Proof Eye Liner 6pc, Foundation 16pc, Waterproof Mascara 3pc.

