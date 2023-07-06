Jharkhand: ED arrests stone trader Krishna Saha, fifth arrest in money laundering case

Jharkhand News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested stone trader Krishna Saha late on Wednesday evening after questioning him on charges of illegal mining and money laundering. This is the fifth arrest made by the ED in the money laundering case related to illegal mining. Three are absconding including the vice president of Sahibganj Zilla Parishad on this charge. On the night of 30 June, two laborers died during illegal mining at Chapande mountain in Sahibganj. After getting information about this, the ED, after preliminary investigation, sent summons to Krishna on July 1 and directed him to appear for questioning at the regional office in Ranchi on July 5. Krishna Saha will be produced in the PMLA court on Thursday.

Krishna reached ED office at 9:30 instead of 11

In the light of the notice issued by ED, Krishna Saha reached the ED office at 9.30 am instead of 11 am due to fear of media. During interrogation, he accepted the death of two laborers due to falling of rock and soil in Chapande mountain. He also accepted the matter of getting the dead bodies removed with the intention of hiding the matter. But, kept denying the incident of illegal mining.

Summons was sent to Krishna in the death of laborers

The ED had received information that despite the expiry of the lease period at Chapande mountain, he was involved in illegal mining. In this order, for the purpose of blasting, he was getting the drill done in the mountain. In the same sequence, rocks and soil fell on the Mazdoor Shapath Mandal and Mithun Pal. Due to being buried in this, both of them died. ED sent summons to Krishna Saha after preliminary investigation in laborers’ death case. After this, the district administration sought information about the matter. After this the district administration swung into action. Ranga police station in-charge, circle officer and district mining officer, after inspecting the incident site, registered an FIR on July 1 against Krishna Saha, his scribe, mate and other unknowns. In the FIR, the police attributed the death of the laborers only to the fall of stones and soil in the mine. However, the ED is considering it as a case of death during illegal mining. In the year 2022, during the investigation of illegal mining, the ED raided Krishna’s premises and seized five lakh rupees in cash and other documents.

Jharkhand: Court seeks response from ED on Chhavi Ranjan’s bail plea, next hearing on July 10

ED’s action so far in illegal mining and money laundering case

The ED started investigating the case of illegal mining and money laundering in Sahibganj from the Barharwa toll dispute. In this, 50 FIRs related to criminal cases other than the Minor Mineral Act were merged. The ED has earlier arrested Chief Minister’s MLA representative Pankaj Mishra, his associate Bachchu Yadav, Pashupatinath Yadav and power broker Prem Prakash during the investigation of illegal mining. Rajesh Yadav alias Dahu Yadav, his son Rahul Yadav and Dahu’s brother Sunil Yadav are absconding in this case of illegal mining. During the investigation of illegal mining in Sahibganj, ED raided a total of 47 locations on July 8, 14, 15, 25 and 26, 2022, as well as on August 24, 2022. In this, apart from cash of Rs 5.33 crore, back balance of Rs 13.32 crore was seized.

who was arrested when

Pankaj Mishra: July 19, 2022

Bachchu Yadav: August 4, 2022

Prem Prakash: August 25, 2022

Pashupati Nath Yadav: June 19, 2023