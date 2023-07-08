Jharkhand: ED arrests two more close aides of Pankaj Mishra in illegal mining and money laundering case

Jharkhand News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned stone traders Tinkle Bhagat and Bhagwan Bhagat on charges of illegal mining and money laundering worth Rs 1000 crore in Sahibganj. After this both were arrested. Tinkle Bhagat and Bhagwan Bhagat are close to Pankaj Mishra. Tinkle Bhagat is the district secretary of JMM’s professional cell. With the arrest of these two, the number of accused arrested for illegal mining has gone up to seven. Earlier, ED has arrested Pankaj Mishra, Bachchu Yadav, Prem Prakash, Pashupati Nath Yadav and Krishna Saha in this case and sent them to jail.

ED arrested on Friday after questioning

The ED had sent summons to Tinkle Bhagat and Bhagwan Bhagat and directed them to appear at the regional office in Ranchi on Friday for investigation in the case of illegal mining in Sahibganj. In the light of the summons, both appeared before the ED. On the basis of the evidence gathered during the investigation, the ED officials interrogated both of them. During this both of them confessed to illegal mining and giving money to Pankaj Mishra.

Two stone traders of Sahibganj raided

Please inform that on July 8, 2022, the ED also raided the locations of both these stone traders in Sahibganj. During that time 15 lakh cash was seized from Tinkle Bhagat’s house and 28.50 lakh cash from Bhagwan Bhagat’s house. The seized amount was related to illegal mining.

Illegal mining was done with the permission of Pankaj Mishra

ED found in the investigation that Tinkle Bhagat has been doing illegal mining on plot number-60P and 61P of Munjali Mauza of Mandaro block of Sahibganj for a long time. He started illegal mining in this area after the permission of Pankaj Mishra. Instead, he gave Rs 45 lakh to Pankaj Mishra. ED found in the investigation that Bhagwan Bhagat has his own stone mines and he does stone business in the name of ‘Bhagwan Stone Works’. Apart from extracting stones from the legal mine, he also does illegal mining at many times more than his lease area. Bhagwan Bhagat is also close to Pankaj Mishra. About 20 rakes of stones have been booked from him in the name of Pankaj Mishra from Mirza Chowki railway siding without any documents. He transferred the amount received from this item to Pankaj Mishra’s account.