Jharkhand: ED investigation revealed, Amit Agarwal used Jagat Bandhu Tea Estate for money laundering

Jharkhand News: The ED has made several revelations regarding the arrested Kolkata businessmen Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh. Two employees of businessman Amit Agarwal deposited Rs 4.69 crore in the account of Jagat Bandhu Tea Estate, the company that bought the land occupied by the army. Out of this amount deposited in the account of Jagat Bandhu, Rs 4.13 crore was transferred to the account of Rajesh Auto Merchandise. This company belongs to Amit Agarwal. In this way, Amit Agarwal used Jagat Bandhu Tea Estate for money laundering. ED gave this information to the PMLA court. The ED told the court that Amit Agarwal was the real beneficiary of the purchase of the land occupied by the army.

Jagat Bandhu tea estate was used for money laundering

On September 5, 2020, an account (10060532973) was opened in IDFC Bank in the name of Jagat Bandhu for money laundering. In this bank account, two employees named Vikas Jain and Dilip Shah of Amit Agarwal deposited cash of eight to nine lakh rupees in a day. During interrogation, Jain and Shah confessed to being employees of Amit Agarwal and depositing cash deposits in the bank on his instructions. During the investigation of this bank account of Jagat Bandhu, it was found that after the account was opened on September 5, 2020, Rs 4.69 crore cash was deposited in this account from October 16, 2020 to July 25, 2022. After this, Rs 4.13 crore was transferred from this amount to the account of M/s Rajesh Auto Merchandise. As soon as the money was deposited in Jagat Bandhu’s account, it was transferred to Rajesh Merchandise’s account. Amit Agarwal is the Director of this company.

Dilip Ghosh claims payment of Rs 7 crore

Dilip Ghosh claimed to have paid Rs 7 crore with the help of 11 checks to the fictitious owner Pradeep Bagchi to buy land occupied by the army from this IDFC account. In the investigation, it was found that out of 11 only one check was deposited in Pradeep Bagchi’s account. Bagchi did not get the rest of the cheques. Despite this, Bagchi accepted at the time of registry that he had received the full amount. This shows the well-planned conspiracy hatched in the matter of purchase and sale of land by forgery.

Organized gang of land revenue officers and businessmen is working

The ED informed the court about the documents found in the raids conducted in the years 2022 and 2023 and the facts found in the investigation of digital devices. In this connection, it has been said that the investigation reveals that there is an organized gang of land revenue officers and businessmen, who buy and sell land by forging documents. Pradeep Bagchi, Afsar Khan, Fayaz Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Bhanu Pratap, Saddam Hussain and Talha Khan have been arrested in this connection. In the investigation, it was found that Afsar Ali, Pradeep Bagchi and his associates prepared a fake deed by forgery in the documents kept in the Registry Office in Kolkata. After this, Prem Prakash and Amit Agarwal hatched a conspiracy with the then Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan and registered the land occupied by the army in the name of Jagat Bandhu Tea State.

revelations in investigation

It has been found in the investigation that Afshar Ali and Saddam Hussain along with Rajdeep Kumar, close to Prem Prakash, reached the office of the then Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan. There was a meeting. The zonal officers of Bargai were also present in this. In the meeting, Chhavi Ranjan directed the Zonal Officer to accept Pradeep Bagchi’s claim. Also directed to get the fake deed presented by Pradeep Bagchi verified from the Kolkata office. After this, Pradeep Bagchi, who became the owner by fake means, sold the land occupied by the army to Jagat Bandhu Tea State.

Example of cash deposited in Jagat Bandhu’s account (in lakhs)

Deposit Date : Depositor : Amount

16-10-2020: Deepak Shah: 8.00

19-10-2020 : Vikas Jain : 8.00

19-10-2020 : Vikas Jain : 5.00

19-10-2020 : Vikas Jain : 7.00

28-10-2020: Vikas Jain: 10.00

29-10-2020 : Vikas Jain : 10.00

04-11-2020: Vikas Jain: 5.00

06-11-2020: Vikas Jain: 1.80

09-11–2020 : Vikas Jain : 3.00

10-11-2020 : Vikas Jain : 5.00

Example of Transfer of Cash to Rajesh Merchandise (in Lakhs)

Date of Transfer : Amount

16-10-2020 : 25.00

19-10-2020 : 20.00

28-10-2020 : 10.00

29-10-2020 : 10.00

4-11-2020 : 5.00

6-11-2020 : 1.80

9-11-2020 : 3.00