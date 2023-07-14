Jharkhand: ED produced Harish Yadav in court, fake company was formed for Birendra Ram’s black earnings

Jharkhand News: Harish Yadav, an aide of CA Mukesh Mittal of suspended chief engineer Birendra Ram, was produced by the ED in the special PMLA court on Thursday. During this, the ED informed about Harish Yadav’s exploits in the court. Presenting Harish in the special PMLA court on Thursday, the ED requested that he be given five days remand for questioning in the case. The court gave remand of four days to ED for questioning Harish Yadav. The ED told the court that Harish is originally from Rajasthan. He is an associate of CA Mukesh Mittal of Delhi. He is involved in the laundering of illegal earnings of Birendra Ram. He had deposited Rs 10 lakh in the account of CA’s driver’s son Manish at the behest of CA, for which he got a commission of Rs 2000. Harish himself had formed a company by the name of Oicool Technology. He had transferred Rs 10 lakh from the account of this company.

Money used to reach CA through hawala and other means

The ED told the court that during the investigation, it was found that Birendra Ram used to pass on his black money from tenders to CA Mukesh Mittal through hawala and other means. CA used to launder it and transfer it to the account of other relatives including Birendra’s wife Rajkumari and father Genda Ram. To execute this work, with the help of CA, Tara Chand got fake Aadhaar and PAN cards made using his photograph. Three companies were formed on the basis of these fake documents. This includes Khatu Shyam Traders, Om Traders and Anil Kumar Govind Ram Traders. The bank account of these companies is linked to two mobile numbers. Investigation found that a total of Rs 121 crore was deposited in these companies and transferred to other people’s accounts after laundering. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of Genda Ram and Rajkumari through the accounts of these companies.

Mobile linked to all three companies lived near Harish

In the investigation, it was found that Harish Yadav had a mobile linked to all the three companies opened on fake documents. In case of transfer of money from accounts, he used to inform Neeraj Mittal or Tarachand about the OTP sent by the bank. Harish had also formed a company named Oicool Technology in his name. He used to do money laundering from his company as well. He laundered Rs 10 lakh from Birendra Ram’s black money and transferred it to Manish’s account. Later this amount was transferred to Genda Ram’s account. This rumak hawala was given to Harish by businessman Ram Prakash Bhatia. The ED told the court that Tarachand, Ram Prakash Bhatia and Neeraj Mittal had been arrested earlier.

No permission to reopen case, new case will be registered on ED’s report

Case will not be reopened for investigation on the role of Birendra Ram in the case of recovery of Rs 2.67 crore from a room by ACB during the arrest of Junior Engineer Suresh Verma of Rural Development Department. Birendra Ram is currently suspended from the post of Chief Engineer. ACB requested the court to reopen the case. But, not considering this request as maintainable, the court said that it was too late. Since now the case is at the stage of trial. In such a situation, if you want, you can file a new case. Here, on the basis of ED’s report and recommendation, the government has given permission to register a new case against engineer Birendra Ram immediately by the Water Resources Department. Consent has been given by the Chief Minister on this. After getting orders from the government, ACB officials will register a case in the matter and conduct further research.