Jharkhand: ED summons the superintendent and jailer of Birsa Munda Central Jail, directed to appear on June 30

Jharkhand News: Enforcement Directorate (Enforcement Directorate-ED) has sent summons to the superintendent and jailer of Birsa Munda Central Jail. The ED has directed both to appear on June 30. Please inform that the jail superintendent had handed over the CCTV footage of the jail to the PMLA court. The ED did not accept this footage as per the demand and in view of this, jail superintendent Hamid Akhtar and jailer have been summoned.

Jail superintendent handed over CCTV footage in PML court

Please tell that ED had called the Jail Superintendent for questioning, but even on 27 June the Jail Superintendent did not reach the ED office. Earlier on Tuesday, the jail superintendent handed over the CCTV footage of the jail to the PMLA court. The CCTV footage handed over to the court was not accepted by the ED as per the demand. It was told that the CCTV footage is from December 2022 onwards

While the ED had demanded footage from August 2022 onwards.

Hearing in Jharkhand High Court on June 28

Here, the jail superintendent challenged in the Jharkhand High Court against the PMLA court’s order to hand over the CCTV footage to the ED. The date of hearing on this petition is fixed in the High Court on June 28, 2023.

CCTV footage was seized by raiding the jail on May 15

Let us tell you that on the basis of information about providing illegal facilities to the accused of money laundering in jail, ED raided Birsa Munda Central Jail on May 15 and seized CCTV footage. Investigation of the footage confirmed the meeting of money laundering accused Prem Prakash and former Ranchi DC Chhavi Ranjan in jail. On the basis of this, the ED is demanding the CCTV footage of the jail from the Jail Superintendent.