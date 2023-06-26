Jharkhand: ED takes three accused including Neeraj Mittal on remand for five days, will be questioned from June 27

Jharkhand News: PMLA court remands five days remand to Neeraj Mittal, Ramprakash Bhatia and Tarachand, three helpers of suspended Chief Engineer Birendra Ram of Rural Development Department Ed given to The three accused are accused of helping Birendra Ram’s black money into white. Let us inform that after arresting all the three accused by ED, after presenting them in the court, remand of six days was sought. On this, the court has given a remand of five days to the ED. ED will now get many important information from the three arrested accused.

ED will start questioning of the three accused from Tuesday

During the hearing on Monday, Special Public Prosecutor Shiv Kumar argued on behalf of the ED. He told the court that all the three accused have an important role in money laundering. That’s why questioning them is necessary. Advocate Vikrant Sinha on behalf of accused Neeraj Mittal and advocate Saurabh Pandey on behalf of Ramprakash Bhatia and Tarachand opposed the remand. On Tuesday, all three will be taken from Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar to the ED office at Ranchi airport for questioning.

Jharkhand: ED interrogated businessman Vishnu Agarwal, could not answer many questions

All three accused are accomplices in Birendra Ram’s black money

It is known that the ED has included Neeraj Mittal, aide of Delhi CM Mukesh Mittal, hawala businessman Ramprakash Bhatia and Tarachand, who formed a company with the help of fake Aadhaar and PAN, on the charges of money laundering of Birendra Ram’s black money. ED arrested Neeraj Mittal after calling him from Delhi to Ranchi. At the same time, Ramprakash Bhatia was arrested on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after being caught in Delhi and brought to Ranchi. At the same time, Neeraj Mittal, who was arrested late on Friday, June 23, 2023, was produced in the court.