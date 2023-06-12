Jharkhand: ED will file charge sheet against 10 accused including Chhavi Ranjan today, Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh will also appear

Jharkhand News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a charge sheet on Monday against 10 accused, including Ranchi’s former deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, in the sale and purchase of land by forging documents. All the people against whom the charge sheet will be filed in connection with the purchase and sale of land occupied by the army have been arrested. The ED team is interrogating only two accused Amit Agarwal and Dilip Ghosh on remand. They will also be produced in the PML court on Monday.

Disclosure of concerned officials in sale and purchase of land with the help of fake documents

ED had registered the FIR as ISR for money laundering investigation in the light of the investigation report done by the then Commissioner Nitin Madan Kulkarni. Municipal tax collector Dilip Sharma had lodged an FIR against Pradeep Bagi for allegedly using fake documents to get the holding number of the army-occupied land. The ED started the investigation on the basis of this FIR and exposed the gang involved in the sale and purchase of land with the help of fake documents and the officers related to them. At the same time, he was arrested and sent to jail in the light of the order of the PMLA court.

So far 10 people have been arrested

The people arrested by the ED in this case include Chhavi Ranjan, former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, revenue employee of Badgai circle office, Kolkata businessman Amit Agarwal, Jagat Bandhu Tea Estate director Dilip Ghosh, fake land owner Pradeep Bagchi, land business officer Khan, Fayaz Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed and Talha Khan. All these people together had sold the army occupied land to Jagat Bandhu Tea State with the help of fake sale deed number 4369 of the year 1932.