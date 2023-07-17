Jharkhand: ED will interrogate businessman Vishnu Agarwal today in connection with purchase of land in Ranchi’s Cheshire Home Road

Jharkhand News: ED officials will interrogate businessman Vishnu Agarwal again on Monday. ED has sent summons to him and directed him to appear for questioning on July 17, 2023. Before this, he has appeared for questioning twice. He is accused of buying one acre of land on Cheshire Home Road on the basis of fake documents.

Two accused have already been arrested

Rajesh Rai and Bharat Prasad have been arrested for selling land on Cheshire Home Road on the basis of fake documents. Imtiaz and Bharat Prasad had taken power of attorney from the fake owner Rajesh Rai to sell this land. Imtiaz has been arrested in connection with the purchase and sale of land occupied by the army. Power broker Prem Prakash also has an important role in the sale and purchase of land on Cheshire Home Road. He is also in jail on charges of money laundering in illegal mining.

Case of illegal sale of Khas Mahal land in Pugadu located in Namkum zone of Ranchi.

The investigation will be completed after knowing the side of Chhavi Ranjan.

Currently pending investigation.

The commissioner’s secretary informed the department.

Jharkhand: ED requests to register case against Chhavi Ranjan and land brokers, land was sold with the help of fake documents

Illegal sale of Khas Mahal land in Pugadu pending investigation

On the other hand, the investigation which was going on at the commissioner’s level in the case of illegal sale of Khas Mahal land at Pugadu in Namkum area of ​​Ranchi is currently pending. The reason for the pending investigation has been told that the former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan, accused in this case, is in jail. Regarding this, Zulfikar Ali, Secretary to the Divisional Commissioner, has written a letter to the Under Secretary of Land Reforms, Revenue Department.

The investigation into the illegal sale of Khas Mahal land in Ranchi Kepugadu was started by the then Divisional Commissioner Praveen Kumar Toppo. In this matter, notice was issued to know the written side of former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan.

Notice was issued to former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi Chhavi Ranjan

It has been said in the letter that the then Divisional Commissioner Praveen Kumar Toppo had started an inquiry into the matter. In this matter, notice was issued to know the written side of former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, Chhavi Ranjan. At that time Chhavi Ranjan had demanded the documents related to this matter before giving his side, which was made available. After that, Chhavi Ranjan asked for a copy of the records of Case No. 43, 2020-21. Meanwhile, the commissioner was transferred, due to which the records could not be made available. After that Chhavi Ranjan went to jail. For this reason, the investigation of this matter is currently pending. Only after he comes out of jail, the process of investigation will be completed after knowing his side.

On February 3, the government had sought a report from the Divisional Commissioner after probing the matter.

It is to be known that there is an allegation of wrongly selling 9.30 acres of Khas Mahal land in Pugdu, account number-93, plot number-543, 544, 548, and 547. Chhavi Ranjan, while being the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, had taken contradictory decisions in this matter, after which on February 3, the government had sought a report from the Divisional Commissioner of South Chhotanagpur after probing the matter.

