Jharkhand: ED will interrogate PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop with prize of 30 lakhs, lodged in Ranchi Jail

Jharkhand News: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday July 3, 2023 Naxalite organization PLFI Supremo Dinesh Gope Will inquire from Dinesh, who is lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail, will be interrogated here. According to sources, there can be many revelations in this inquiry of ED. Please inform that the Naxalite carrying a prize of 30 lakhs was arrested in the last week of May.

There were many revelations in the NIA inquiry.

It may be known that after arresting Dinesh Gope, the NIA had taken him on remand for eight days. During the interrogation, Dinesh had made many revelations. Dinesh had plans to enter politics, but before that he was caught by the police. It was told that a person had taken about two crore rupees from Dinesh in the name of introducing him to a Union Minister.

Dinesh Gop will be interrogated in Ranchi Jail

Here, on Monday, July 3, 2023, the ED will interrogate PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop, lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi. Many secrets are likely to be revealed in this inquiry as well.

Who is Dinesh Gope

Dinesh Gop, a resident of Lapa Morhatoli located in Jariagarh police station area of ​​Karra block under Khunti district. People’s Liberation Front of India(PLFI) supremo. There are more than 150 cases registered against it. At the same time, there was a reward of Rs 30 lakh on Dinesh. In this, the Jharkhand Police had declared a reward of Rs 25 lakh, while the NIA had kept a reward of Rs five lakh. In this way, the total reward of 30 lakhs was on Dinesh Gop. Apart from levy recovery, Dinesh is also accused of terror funding.

Was trying to escape to Canada via Nepal

Please tell that in the interrogation of the security agencies, Dinesh had revealed that before his arrest, he was in the process of fleeing to Canada via Nepal. But, even before that, Dinesh was caught by the security agencies. He told that he had changed his appearance for the purpose of settling in Canada because at the time of his arrest, Dinesh had grown beard and hair.