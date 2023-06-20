Jharkhand: ED’s special court took cognizance of charge sheet filed against 10 including Chhavi Ranjan, hearing on July 1

Jharkhand News: On Monday, the ED’s special court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against 10 people, including suspended IAS Chhavi Ranjan, in the case of forgery in the case of army land and other lands. The next hearing in this case will be on July 1. In the case, the ED had earlier arrested former DC Chhavi Ranjan of Ranchi, Kolkata-based businessmen Amit Agarwal, Dilip Ghosh, revenue sub-inspector of Badgai circle Bhanu Pratap Prasad, fake raiyat Pradeep Bagchi, land traders Afsar Ali, Imtiaz Khan, Talha Khan, Fayaz Khan. And did a charge sheet against Mo Saddam. At the same time, on June 12, a prosecution complaint was filed in the court on behalf of the ED.

Ranchi’s former DC Chhavi Ranjan challenges arrest in Jharkhand High Court

At the same time, the court of Justice Gaitam Kumar Chaudhary of Jharkhand High Court heard the petition challenging the arrest on behalf of former DC Chhavi Ranjan of Ranchi. During the hearing, the court heard the side of the applicant. After this, the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply through an affidavit. Also fixed the date of July 12 for the next hearing of the case.

Chhavi Ranjan denied involvement in land buying and selling

Earlier, the court was told on behalf of the applicant that he had no involvement whatsoever in the case of illegal sale and purchase of 4.55 acres of land occupied by the Army at Bariatu Road. The arrest made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case is wrong. This is against the provision of CrPC. Requested to cancel the registered case. At the same time, on behalf of the ED, senior advocate Anil Kumar kept the side. He urged the court to give time to file the reply, which was accepted by the court.

IAS Chhavi Ranjan from Bargai zone only used to get 2 to 2.5 lakhs through illegal earnings, ED got information

Criminal quashing petition filed

Please inform that a criminal quashing petition has been filed on behalf of former DC Chhavi Ranjan of Prarthi Ranchi. He has challenged the case registered and his arrest by ED. He has termed the arrest as illegal. An FIR has been registered in Bariatu police station under case number-14/2022. At the same time, ED also started research in this matter by registering ECIR-1/2023. On April 13, the ED raided 22 locations of 18 people, including Ranchi’s former DC Chhavi Ranjan, revenue sub-inspector of Bargain. Fake land deed, seal and other documents were found in the raid. On 14 April, ED arrested seven accused. On the other hand, on May 4, former DC Chhavi Ranjan was arrested by the ED in view of his involvement in the illegal purchase and sale of land occupied by the army. The ED has also filed a charge sheet in the case.