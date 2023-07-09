Jharkhand: Eight criminals of inter-state gang who robbed pickup vans on the power of pistol lighter arrested, sent to jail

Dumka/Jama: The pick-up van carrying potatoes from Guskara in West Bengal, which was looted by criminals near Barapalasi in Jama police station area of ​​Dumka district, was sold by the criminals for two lakh rupees. The car was cut and it was cut into several pieces. The police have recovered a total of five tyres, gas cutters used to cut the vehicle and looted mobiles etc., along with all four wheels and stepney of that pickup van. A total of eight criminals of the interstate gang have been arrested. The pistol-shaped lighter used to terrorize the driver of the autorickshaw, Livo motorcycle and pickup used in the robbery has been recovered. Police sent eight criminals to jail after presenting them in the court.

This is how the plan of robbery was made

The criminals involved in the robbery had earlier gone to jail in Dumka and Pakur districts in cases like theft, robbery and Arms Act. These criminals are from Dumka, Pakur and Sahibganj districts. Among the criminals who could not be caught, some criminals are also from the neighboring state, who are involved in this gang. Police is also conducting raids to nab them. SDPO Amod Kumar Singh told that in front of Bhurbhuri bridge on Dumka Bhagalpur road of Jama police station area, at 2 o’clock in the night before Barapalasi, the pickup vehicle No. WB 41J-8893 was loaded with potatoes by allegedly sticking a pistol in the driver’s temple. was robbed. The driver was dropped off after snatching his mobile etc. from the car in Korat itself. The driver came to the Jama police station and gave a written application. A team was constituted by the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter. In the investigation by the formed team, it was revealed that on 1st July at around 07.00 hours, the criminals Mohd Shamim, Bhavesh Kumar Rai alias Rahul, Mohd Rizwan Ansari, Armaan Ansari, Mohd Sajjam Hussain alias Saddam and Raj Kumar Mal all gathered near Dudhani Tower Chowk. According to the plan, at around 12.30 pm, Raj Kumar went towards Maharo in Mal’s auto and Armaan Ansari’s blue colored livo motor cycle and kept an eye on the vehicles going towards Barapalasi. Meanwhile, at around 02.00 in the night, a pickup vehicle was going from Maharo towards Barapalasi. Bhavesh Kumar Rai alias Rahul and Mohd. Shamim went ahead of the motor cycle and signaled to the culprit riding on the auto that a pickup van was coming. Seeing a deserted place, the work has to be completed. As soon as the pickup vehicle reached a deserted place in front of the Murbhuri bridge, the auto driver Raj Kumar Mal drove the auto fast and overtook it in front of the pickup vehicle and carried out the robbery.

sold potatoes and sold the car

Bhavesh Kumar Rai alias Rahul and Mo. Shamim sold 73 bags of potatoes at the rate of Rs. 280/- per bag in the mandi at Sunday Hatia, near the old DC office in Pakur and divided the money among themselves. Then from there taking the empty pickup vehicle reached Sheikh Jabbar of Pakur by phone and met Sheikh Jabbar near Tilbhitta railway gate, where Sheikh Jabbar called Sohail Sheikh alias Rahul Sheikh and Rajibul Sheikh (both uncle and nephew) and handed over the pickup vehicle. Diya and the transaction of pickup vehicle was fixed for Rs. 2,00,000/- (two lakh). Rahul and Shamim sold the pickup vehicle for two lakhs, but asked to give the money in 2-3 days. Sohail Sheikh alias Rahul Sheikh had sold the pickup vehicle after cutting it with a gas cutter in his scrap garage.

Name of the arrested accused

Mo. Shamim Father Late Mo. Samjad, Dudhani Ashram Road Ghat Rasikpur, Thana Nagar, District Dumka. Raj Kumar Mal father Duryodhan Mal, Hadoraydih, PS Masalia, District Dumka. Mo. Sajjam Hussain alias Saddam father Abdul Jabbar, Ghat Rasikpur near Karbala, Thana Nagar, District Dumka. Armaan Ansari, father Mohd. Alimuddin Ansari, Lakhikundi Police Station Mufsil, District Dumka. Bhavesh Kumar Rai alias Rahul, Father Late Satyanarayan Rai, Samlapur Bara Pachgarh, Thana Nagar, District Sahibganj Present Address- Gokulpur Opposite Old DC Office Thana Nagar, District Pakur. Sheikh Jabbar, father Mohammad Sheikh, Kumarpur PS Nagar District Pakur. Sohail Shaikh alias Rahul Shaikh father Humayun Shaikh, Maulana Azad Chowk New Ballabpur, Thana Mufsil District Pakud Rajibul Shaikh father Late Abul Qasim, Prithvi Nagar Police Station Mufsil, District Pakur.

They were part of the raiding team

The team formed by the SP for the raid included Jama police station in-charge Jitendra Sahu, Masaliya police station in-charge Ishwar Dayal Munda, Gopikandar police station in-charge Dilip Kumar, Jama’s sub-inspector Ravi Shankar Singh, Masaliya’s Gautam Rai, Jama’s ASI Anant Kumar Sharma and technical branch. Constable Abhishek Murmu was involved.