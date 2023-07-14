Jharkhand: Elderly murdered brutally, blood-soaked body found in field, police engaged in investigation

Manoharpur (West Singhbhum), Radhesh Singh Raj: The blood-soaked body of a 57-year-old man named Mangroo Oraon in Purti Tola of Urakia village under Manoharpur police station area of ​​West Singhbhum district has been recovered by the police from the farm of Dukhnath Kauva in the village. In this case, on the statement of Jitendra Kauwa, the son of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against unknown people. The police has started investigation in the matter. The wife of the deceased informed about this matter to her son. After this the son went to the spot. Here in the field his father’s dead body was soaked in blood. The police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem.

Mother gave information about murder to son

According to information received from police sources regarding the incident, Jitendra told the police that his father lived with his wife at Indira Awas in Purti Tola of the village, while he lives with his wife in his ancestral house in Bhagat Tola. Jitendra was plucking vegetables in his garden on Friday morning, when his mother came to him and informed about the incident.

The dead body was lying in the blood-soaked field

On going to the spot, Jitendra found that his father’s blood-soaked body was lying in the field of Dukhnath crow. Someone has cut his eyes, chest and genitals with a sharp weapon or stone. Then he informed the police about the matter. After this, the police took the dead body from the spot and sent it for postmortem and started taking necessary legal action.

