Jharkhand: Electricity production will remain closed for 10 days in BTPS plant, this is the reason for shutdown

Bokaro Thermal: DVC’s 500 MW A power plant at Bokaro Thermal has been shut down for ten days from June 25 to July 4. HOP Nand Kishore Chaudhary told that during this time the duct of FGD plant will be connected to the power plant. Before the shutdown, the power plant was producing 500 MW of electricity. During shutdown, about 50 thousand MT ash will also be lifted from DVC’s ash pond and the pond will be empty. Currently both the pounds are full of shadow.

Construction work of FGD plant almost complete

Let us tell you that the construction work of FGD plant has almost been completed at a cost of Rs 368 crore to remove sulfur from coal under environmental criteria. After the commissioning of the FGD plant, the power plant will be completely free from pollution factors like sulphur.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, target is to bring Jharkhand in top three developed states

500 MW of electricity was being produced

Before the shutdown, the power plant was producing 500 MW of electricity. During shutdown, about 50 thousand MT ash will also be lifted from DVC’s ash pond and the pond will be empty. Currently both the pounds are full of shadow.

Birsa Agricultural University’s 43rd foundation day, Giridih’s farmer Baijnath Mahato honored by the Governor jharkhand