Jharkhand: Even after 6 years in Dhanbad-Chandrapura DC line, 6 passenger trains do not start operating, passengers upset

Indian Railways News: On June 15, 2017, six passenger trains of Chandrapura’s DC line, which were closed by the Railways, have not yet come back on track. These trains were stopped on this line citing the reason of underground fire. However, later with the decision of the Government and the Railways, rail operations were started on this rail line from February 24, 2019. Due to the non-commencement of the oldest DC passenger train on this line, the passengers coming and going in the small stations of Dhanbad-Chandrapura Bhaya Katras route are facing inconvenience.

Know the condition of 125 years old railway line

On this railway line about 125 years old, the passenger train from Dhanbad to Hatia, the passenger train from Muri to Chandrapura, the passenger to Dhanbad via Katras, the up and down passenger trains running from Dhanbad to Chandrapura have not been started yet. . In this regard, people say that at the time of resuming the operation of trains in the DC rail line, it was said that all the passenger trains running earlier will be run.

Dhanbad-Katras is having trouble in commuting

Due to non-running of these passenger trains again, the passengers of Chandrapura and Dugda are facing problems. A large number of people from the first area could easily reach Jamunia, Fularitand, Budaura, Tundu, Katras, Sijua, Kusunda, Dhanbad etc. stations by DC train in the morning and return by this passenger train in the evening. In this there were students studying in colleges, lawyers, doctors. There were also a large number of farmers who used to go to sell green vegetables.