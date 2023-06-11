Jharkhand: Even after buying more electricity, electricity is being cut in the entire state including Ranchi, know the reason

Electricity Crisis In Jharkhand. Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam is procuring additional 293 MW power from Power Exchange to ensure that there is no power shortage in Jharkhand. But, due to local fault, there is frequent power cut in all parts of the state including Ranchi. People are troubled by power tripping. However, power tripping decreased in Ranchi on Saturday as compared to Friday.

1618 MW power available except DVC command area

1618 MW power was available across the state except DVC command area. In this, 293 MW was purchased from the power exchange. 146 MW from TVNL, 17 MW from CPP, 47 MW from Inland and the remaining power was being supplied to the state from the Central Pool. However, power outages continued throughout the day in Ranchi, Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, Khunti, Latehar, Garhwa and Palamu areas.

transformer fire in main road

A fire broke out in the transformer near V Mart on the main road around 12 noon. This burnt the cable. During this the electricity on the main road was cut off. After about three hours the power was restored.

In the village where water is claimed to be delivered, there is no pipeline, in 3331 houses only tap water reached on paper

Electricity cut in Kokar and other areas

On the other hand, in Ketari Bagan area too, people were troubled due to power cut throughout the day. There was a power cut in Bahu Bazar from 10 am to 3 pm. It was told that there was some technical fault in the line. In Kokar’s Adarsh ​​Nagar, there was a power cut at 11 a.m., which came back at 4 p.m. The power situation in Kokar remained bad for the second day as well. The electricity kept coming and going throughout the day.