Jharkhand: Even after the decision, the process of enrollment in 11th has not started, the future of the children hangs in the balance!

Admission in 11th in Jharkhand: If children from all over Jharkhand, including the capital Ranchi, want enrollment in class 11, then they have to make a lot of papads. Yes, the situation is that at present, the number of such children who have to enroll in the 11th is many times more than the number of inter schools in the capital. Such a situation has arisen because in the past, a directive was issued by the state government that intermediate studies will not be conducted in the constituent colleges of Jharkhand.

Teachers protested fiercely, the government decided to conduct studies

Due to this decision of the state government, on the one hand, the fate of lakhs of children appearing in this examination started hanging in jeopardy, on the other hand, there were many teachers whose employment was questioned. However, many teachers strongly opposed this policy. Later the state government withdrew its decision and the state’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that children can be educated in the state’s constituent colleges as before. After this decision, there was a wave of happiness among the agitating teachers.

Children are worried even after the verdict

All the teachers thanked the state government for this. But the situation is still not in favor of the children and the agitating teachers. Yes, it is because even after this decision of the state government, the admission process for class 11 has not started in the colleges under Ranchi University. Also, no notification related to this has been issued. In such a situation, once again the agitating teachers, taking a tough stand, have decided that they will gherao Ranchi University as soon as possible and will agitate to fulfill their demands.

Know why this protest started?

Let us tell you that on behalf of the university, it has to be said that whichever college it wants, it can take admission by issuing notice on its own. But, no college is ready for this. In such a situation, the children are facing the most trouble. Let us tell you that this whole matter is arising after the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. According to NEP 2020, if there is intermediate education in any college, then a separate building should be constructed for it, as well as the appointment of teachers should also be separate for them. Graduation and Intermediate studies cannot be done in the same college. Many constituent colleges of the state do not have such facilities.

More kids, less seats

After this decision, children are facing trouble. The number of inter schools present in the state is very less as compared to the number of children passing the matriculation examination in the state. If we talk about the capital Ranchi, then there are Marwari 10+2 High School, Balakrishna +2 High School, District School, Boys Inter College, St. John’s School, St. Anna and some other schools where education is done up to Inter. But the availability of seats is very less in proportion to pass matriculation children.

blame game management

In such a situation, those children are now facing the biggest problem who wanted to take admission in college in Inter. Neither the form is being filled nor there are seats left in the rest of the inter schools. This process has not started even after the decision of the state government. The university is doing the work of leveling allegations on the colleges and the college on the university. Whatever may be the problems including mutual coordination, but definitely the children of the state are facing the most problems. However, it is not known why this is happening.