Jharkhand: Even today, the children are learning in the rented house, even after a decade, the Anganwadi building could not be completed.

Chainpur (Gumla) Kaushalendra Sharma. The building of the Anganwadi center under construction at Semartoli under Kurumgarh police station under Chainpur block of Gumla district could not be completed even in the last decade. Because of this, the children of Semartoli and nearby tolls are forced to take their primary education in a small room in a rented house. The construction work of the Anganwadi center building started about 10 years ago. The building was erected gradually after many years, but the window and door were not installed in the building, nor was the painting done, due to which the building was never used. The building is also getting damaged gradually.

Anganwadi center is being operated in a small rented house

Presently the said Anganwadi center is running in a small rented house, where 10 children are learning A, B, C.., Numerology and Word knowledge. It goes on to say that this year the Deputy Commissioner has issued necessary instructions related to improving the condition of the buildings of Anganwadi centers, in the light of which a new building is being constructed, and somewhere the old damaged building is being repaired and repainted. There are many such remote areas like Semartoli. Where food supply is being done in the name of completing the scheme. Probably the Ambanwadi building of Semartoli is also a part of the same food supply.

Congress leader and PNS inspected the building

Information was given to the Block Congress Committee regarding the incomplete Anganwadi center. After this, Block President Niranjan Bada, Alok Lakda and Pansas Krishna Oraon inspected the building. Told that the Anganwadi building is still incomplete. The children of the village are forced to study and write in a rented house. The building is also getting damaged due to lack of maintenance. He said that the administration will be informed about the condition of the Anganwadi building and the problems of the children.

Officers come and take photographs and leave after giving assurance: Sevika

The Anganwadi worker told that the construction of the building of the Anganwadi center started 10 years ago. The building has been constructed, but neither the doors and windows have been installed in the building nor the color has been painted in the building. Sometimes officers and employees come to see the Anganwadi building and take photographs and go away. On demanding from them to install windows and doors in the building and get it painted, they assure to get the building completed.

