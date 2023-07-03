Jharkhand: Every year about three and a half lakh electronics gadgets are being turned into waste in Bokaro, know the reason

Jharkhand News: At present, mobile phone has become an integral part of life, due to which there is a feeling of lack. It is also clear from a research that people spend a major part of their life with mobile phones only. The consequences of which are also coming to the fore. In such a situation, it has been advised to stay away from mobile for one day in a week. On the other hand, with time electronics gadgets including mobiles are becoming a threat to the environment.

Every year 2.8 lakh mobiles and about 50 thousand other electronics gadgets become waste

According to estimates, every year 2.8 lakh mobiles and about 50-55 thousand other electronics gadgets are being turned into waste in Bokaro district. There is also a reason that the electronic market upgrades itself from time to time. Due to this the cost of the previous version is reduced. Old version equipment does not get good price even after selling it in the open market. So the equipment gradually becomes garbage.

E-waste is a challenge for the environment

According to Kirit Vora, State General Secretary of Mobile Retailers Organization AIMRA, at present 20-22 lakh mobiles are in use in the district. Of these, 90 percent are smartphones. According to retail purchases only in 2022, 1,35,352 mobiles have been upgraded. Only in 2022, 2.76 lakh people have bought a new mobile. At the same time, in 2023, 65,313 mobile upgrades have been done offline and much more online. People are making every festival an excuse to buy. Some percent of the mobiles purchased have been recycled or replaced for other reasons. A large part is made of garbage. This garbage stays in the house for a few days. Then thrown out with household waste. This is called e-waste. This e-waste is gradually becoming a challenge for the environment.

Work is done in one center, waiting for CTO in the other

In Chandankiyari, two centers have been identified by the pollution department in the name of e-waste disposal. But, at present it remains only a collection center. Jharkhand State Pollution Control (Dhanbad Zone) officer Ram Pravesh told that a center is working. While others have not got CTO. At the same time, some companies of Kolkata take e-waste. Recycles. Since lead, mercury, cadmium and other chemical substances are used in making electronic equipment, due to this the waste of electronic items is considered harmful for human health and environment.

People are changing mobile even without any reason

People do not have any clear reason to change mobile. With the passing of a year or two, people are starting to feel old about mobiles. At the same time, some people are changing mobiles due to software issues and upgrades. In the survey of Deft University of Technology in 2021, the biggest reason for changing the phone was the slowness of the software and the decline in the battery level. On the other hand, the second big reason was the attraction of people towards the new phone. Even after being influenced by the marketing of companies and habits of friends changing phones every year, people take new phones.

Mobile can last for five years

According to experts, the average age of a cell phone is three to three and a half years. But, if the phone is used carefully and wisely, it can be operated comfortably for five to six years. There are many reasons behind changing the phone again and again. A box has been kept for gadget recycle in the service center of various electronics gadget making companies. The box is just kept, there is no one to tell its usefulness. On the other hand, even the common man does not even peep towards the box. Recently, even during the Corona period, when common people were asked to donate old mobiles for needy students, only a handful of people donated old mobiles.

