Jharkhand Excellent School’s entrance exam completed, applications from more than 41 thousand applicants came

The entrance examination for admission in excellent schools of Jharkhand is over on Tuesday. Four examination center examinations were conducted. Everyone was in one shift. The exam was from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The examinees were asked to report at 9 am. Admit cards were already distributed among all the candidates for appearing in the examination.

If any candidate could not get the admit card due to some reason, then he/she had reached the concerned examination center by 8.30 am today with two passport size photographs and Aadhaar or other identity proof. After scrutiny, the admit card was made immediately at the center itself.

The examination center for girl students taking admission in class VI in Sakchi Girls High School was made at Shardamani High School. In Sakchi Girls High School itself, the examination center was set up in Sakchi High School for admission in classes VII and VIII. For admission in BPM Plus Two High School, the center was fixed at Central Karimiya High School. A center was made in Sister Nivedita School for admission in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya.

strict instructions were given



Candidates were prohibited from entering with any kind of electronic gadget. Everyone was asked to attend with two passport size photographs. Let us inform that a total of 1996 candidates had applied for admission in the school of excellence in East Singhbhum district. The total seats in Jharkhand’s excellent school are 11986, while applicants appeared for 41,330. There were 345 percent more applications than seats. The first merit list will be published on June 7. Enrollment will start from June 12 according to the merit list. Preparations regarding admission have been completed.

Most applications came from Deoghar district

Till May 17, 29,863 applications were received by the school management for enrollment in excellent schools, against a total of 12,146 available seats. The maximum number of applications were received from Deoghar district, 3247 applications. Apart from this, 2254 applications were received from Lohardaga, 1708 from Giridih and 1498 from Ramgarh.