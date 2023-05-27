Jharkhand: Excise Department’s action, fear of adulteration and sale in excess of MRP, case registered in Chakradharpur police station

West Singhbhum: For the first time in Chakradharpur, the Excise Department has caught a person red-handed selling foreign liquor at more than MRP at a government-run shop. Along with this, lids of popular brand whiskey have also been received. Due to this, prima facie there is a possibility of adulteration in the stock by the seller. In this regard, a case has been registered by the department against a person in Chakradharpur police station.

According to the information received, Podahat SDO Reena Hansda, ASP Kapil Chaudhary had conducted a raid in Chakradharpur on the complaint of continuously taking more than the fixed amount in foreign liquor shop in West Singhbhum district. After this raid campaign, there was a stir in the whole district. After this, on Saturday, as per the instructions of Superintendent Product of West Singhbhum District, a team led by Under Inspector Krishna Kumar Prajapati conducted an investigation and raid operation in Chakradharpur. Before the raid, purchases were made from the related Padampur composite shop (Chakradharpur circle) by a departmental employee in plain clothes. As soon as the excess recovery was confirmed, the shop was raided and the available stock and cash were matched.

During the investigation of Padampur composite shop, lids of some popular brands of whiskey were also found with the present seller. Due to which prima facie there is a possibility of adulteration in the stock by the seller. Which will be further investigated. Departmental action is being taken immediately by registering an FIR against the seller of Padampur composite shop in Chakradharpur police station.

In this regard, Product Chakradharpur Zonal Inspector Krishna Kumar Prajapati said that additional recovery from MRP is illegal. Action will be taken if the vendors do this. In the coming days also, the investigation and raid campaign will continue. For such complaints, a number will be released in the district very soon and will be shared with the general public.