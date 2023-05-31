Jharkhand: Executive Engineer of PHED in Ramgarh will be punished, action will be taken in the Cantonment Board meeting

Jharkhand News: The meeting of the Cantonment Board in Ramgarh was held on Wednesday in the auditorium of the council. Council President Brigadier Sanjay Kandpal and Operations CEO MS Harivijay presided over the meeting. MLA Sunita Chowdhary and nominated council member Kirti Gaurav were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, 29 agenda items were discussed and approved. It was decided to take legal action against the Executive Engineer of PHED.

There will be an assessment of the building of old and new houses in the city

In the meeting monthly income-expenditure, balance circular of CA, map of 116 buildings, renaming of indoor game hall to Damodar river, repair work after laying of network cable from companies, auction of 20 vacant shops of new bus stand, An increase in dearness allowance from 30 to 42 percent was approved for retired workers and working workers. Also, it was decided that building assessment of old and new houses in the city would be done.

Emphasis on completing 27 development plans

Apart from this, under the 15th Finance Commission, emphasis was laid on completing 27 development schemes with an amount of three crore 50 lakhs. Of these, street lights will be installed in the divider from Main Road Subhash Chowk to Army School with Rs 30 lakh, whereas special children’s school ‘Umeed’ will be made better by repairing Rs 9 lakh 50 thousand.

Decision to re-investigate after reconsidering the case of doctor Dr. Santwana Sharan

In this meeting, it was decided to re-examine the case of Dr. Santwana Sharan, the dismissed doctor of the Cantonment General Hospital. The honorarium of the doctors and lab technicians serving in the hospital has been increased. Fees were also fixed in the meeting for the installation of government hoardings. The board has also fixed the fee for running advertisement slides in LED.

One and a half crore rupees will be recovered from PHED

Along with this, it was also decided in the meeting to recover Rs 1.5 crore from the PHED for the revenue loss caused to the board due to the problem arising due to incomplete work of phase two water supply and drinking water supply through tanker.