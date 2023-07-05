Jharkhand: Fake liquor factory exposed in Giridih, goods worth lakhs seized

Giridih / Sariya. On the basis of secret information in Kailatand village of Saria block, the team of Giridih Excise Task Force raided the fake English liquor factory on Wednesday. This action lasted from 3 pm to 6 pm. In this raid which lasted for about three hours, 700 cases of Imperial blue liquor, raw spirit in large quantities, liquor made in drums, stickers, empty bottles and wrappers of many brands were seized. Sariya SDM Kundan Kumar told that seeing this factory, they all were surprised that this type of illegal factory is being operated on such a large scale.

The value of seized spurious liquor is about 20 lakh rupees.

The SDM said that the official price of the seized spurious liquor has been told as around Rs 20 lakh. However, the value of the seized spurious liquor and preparation of liquor is said to be more than Rs 30 lakh. Said that the factory is being operated with modern techniques. However, the factory operator Moti Saw could not be arrested. The seized goods were brought to Saria police station in two trucks. A large number of police forces including SDM Sariya-Bagodar Kundan Kumar, SDPO Sadar Anil Kumar Singh, Product Superintendent Sudhir Kumar, Sariya CO Dheeraj Kumar, Station House Officer Santosh Maurya, CI Abhishek Kumar were present in this raid.

Illegal liquor factory was being operated for years

This mini factory of making spurious English liquor was being operated for many years in Kailatand, Saria, which was discussed all around. But Wednesday’s raid exposed the whole matter in one go. According to Sariya SDM, in 2019, a case was registered against director Moti Sav. Due to this raid done by the police, there is a stir among the businessmen involved in this business.

Fake liquor factory exposed in Giridih