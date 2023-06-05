Jharkhand: Family members of martyr BSF jawan Babru Mandal of Deoghar got certificate after 49 years

Deoghar, Amarnath Poddar: BSF jawan Babru Bahan Mandal, resident of Jagatpur village under Mohanpur block of Deoghar, received Operation Casualty Certificate 49 years after he was martyred at the age of 29 while on duty. BSF Deputy Commandant HK Pathak, who came from Manipur on Monday, gave the certificate to Purnaprakash Chandraprabha alias Sanjay, son of Babru Bahan Mandal.

Babru Bahan Mandal was martyred in the firing of Naga terrorists

It is mentioned in the certificate that on February 17, 1974, as a constable, Babru Bahan Mandal was posted in BSF-84 Battalion Internal Security Duty, Manipur. Babru Bahan was part of the battalion’s escort party and the escort party was carrying election personnel. Meanwhile, suddenly the Naga terrorists fired indiscriminately on the security team, in which Babru Bahan was shot and he attained martyrdom. BSF handed over the certificate to the son of Babru Mandal, describing it as the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Father was martyred while on duty

Son Sanjay told that after being martyred in the line of duty in 1974, the body of his father was brought to Jagatpur village by BSF soldiers. During that time the funeral was done with full respect, but it was not expected that he would get the certificate after 49 years.

It is a matter of pride for the family to be honored

He said that it may be late, but the whole family is proud of the respect they got for sacrificing for the nation. On the occasion of receiving the certificate, Babru Bahan Mandal’s nephew Sushil Mandal along with Amit Kumar, Aditya Kumar, Ajay Kumar and others were present.