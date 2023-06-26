Jharkhand: Farmers being deprived of the benefits of ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’, nine lakh land verification cases pending

Ranchi, Manoj Singh. A large number of farmers in Jharkhand are being deprived of taking advantage of the ‘Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi’. E-KYC of the farmers is being done, but the verification of the land is not being done. Interest is not being taken to complete it at the district level. Due to this, more than nine lakh land verification cases are pending.

Only one person will be added from the family

The Government of India had decided that only one person from a family would be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. For this it is necessary to verify the land. This work has to be done from the level of Zonal Office in the district. But, in many districts the zonal offices are not taking interest in this work. Due to which the work of verification is slow. Due to technical reasons land verification is not being done in Pragya Kendra in many blocks. At the same time, the district officials say that the farmers have to get this benefit. But, even after repeated requests, farmers are not coming for verification. The Department of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation is writing letters to all the districts to get land verification and e-KYC done repeatedly. Districts have been instructed several times from the Chief Secretary level as well. Farmers say that their words are not heard in the zonal office. After applying in Pragya Kendra, its verification has to be done from the zone itself.

Most pending cases in Hazaribagh and Ranchi district

Maximum cases of land verification are pending in Ranchi and Hazaribagh districts in the state. The target of verification of more than one lakh land in both the districts has been fixed by 2023-24. Only around 1700 cases of land verification of farmers are pending in Chatra district. Under this scheme, the Government of India gives six thousand rupees to the farmers in a year. Farmers have received 14 installments so far. The amount of 15th installment is also going to go into the account soon. A total of more than 27 lakh farmers have made entry for this scheme.